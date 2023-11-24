Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Novak Djokovic eyes Davis Cup glory for Serbia after a stellar year in Tennis

    Novak Djokovic, fresh off a remarkable year with three Grand Slam victories and his seventh ATP Finals title, is determined to lead Serbia to Davis Cup success.

    In the quest for a Davis Cup triumph with Serbia, Novak Djokovic, who has had a stellar year with three Grand Slam victories and his seventh ATP Finals title, expressed his eagerness for a strong finish. The 36-year-old, aiming to contribute to Serbia's success, faces Great Britain in the quarterfinals, eyeing a Davis Cup victory that has eluded his country since 2010.

    Reflecting on his recent achievements, Djokovic, the world number one, emphasised the need for a collective final push from the team. Drawing on his exceptional performance in Turin, where he secured the ATP Finals title, he hopes to channel the same energy and level of play into the Davis Cup.

    Djokovic, expressing his long-standing ambition for Davis Cup success, acknowledged the significance of the competition in his season goals. Despite his appreciation for the Costa del Sol, he criticized the Davis Cup Finals consistently being held in the same country for the past four years, advocating for greater diversity in hosting.

    As Serbia prepares to face a British team missing key players like Andy Murray and Dan Evans, Djokovic highlighted the challenge of playing against left-handed opponents, noting the rarity of such matchups recently. Despite the difficulty in finding left-handed sparring partners, he expressed confidence in the team's preparations for the upcoming matches.

