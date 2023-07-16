Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'This is even-Stevens': WATCH Djokovic's classic speech after Alcaraz bags 'deserving' Wimbledon 2023 title

    23 time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic lauded Carlos Alcaraz's gameplay on grass court after the Spaniard clinched his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday, beating the Serbian -6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

    tennis 'This is even-Stevens': WATCH Djokovic's classic speech after Alcaraz bags 'deserving' Wimbledon 2023 title snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 11:59 PM IST

    Has Carlos Alcaraz signalled a changing of the guard on the grass court? The seven-time winner Novak Djokovic called Sunday's Wimbledon final the "ultimate showdown," but Alcaraz answered with a sufficiently inspired effort to win by scores of 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, and 6-4. Alcaraz overcame a rough beginning to put on a strong performance in the championship match, becoming just the first player in the Open Era to win consecutive major championships before turning 21.

    With his four-hour, 42-minute triumph in a SW19 classic, Alcaraz, who won his first major at the 2022 US Open, ended Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon. The 20-year-old is only the fourth active male player to win the trophy at the All England Club, behind Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. His brand of powerful groundstrokes and deft touches have lit up the All England Club this fortnight.

    Also read: Alcaraz wins maiden Wimbledon crown to retain World No.1 spot; WATCH winning moment against Djokovic

    WATCH: Novak Djokovic's classy speech after Carlos Alcaraz bags maiden Wimbledon crown

    Seven-time champion Djokovic got off to an explosive start in south-west London, but Alcaraz persevered to win a key second-set tie-break and go on to win the match. The crowd on Centre Court was regularly on its feet as the pair engaged in a series of enthralling exchanges on the slippery London grass during their third Lexus ATP Head2Head match.

    After being outplayed in the opening set, Alcaraz's challenge of upsetting Djokovic at Wimbledon, where the Serbian was vying for a sixth straight victory, only grew more difficult. Although Djokovic lost the match after winning the first set just twice in 81 Wimbledon matches, the Spaniard showed his ease on the big stage by rallying to a notable victory.

    The Prince and Princess of Wales, Hollywood actors Daniel Craig and Brad Pitt, and home favourite and two-time previous Wimbledon winner Murray were all present for a compelling match on Centre Court. Instead of seeing Djokovic tie Margaret Court's record of 24 major singles victories and making history, they got to see Alcaraz cement his status as one of the sport's most promising emerging prospects.

    Also read: 'A very strong hug': Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard lifts Wimbledon 2023

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis 'A very strong hug': Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard lifts Wimbledon 2023 snt

    'A very strong hug': Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard lifts Wimbledon 2023 title

    tennis Carlos Alcaraz stuns Novak Djokovic to claim maiden Wimbledon crown; retains World No.1 spot watch snt

    Alcaraz wins maiden Wimbledon crown to retain World No.1 spot; WATCH winning moment against Djokovic

    Why RCB does not win IPL title? Yuzvendra Chahal's epic response will leave you in splits (WATCH) snt

    Why RCB does not win IPL title? Yuzvendra Chahal's epic response will leave you in splits (WATCH)

    Had no clue who Yuzvendra Chahal was Wife Dhanashree Verma makes candid confession (WATCH) snt

    'Had no clue who Yuzvendra Chahal was': Wife Dhanashree Verma makes candid confession (WATCH)

    Not Asia Cup 2023, but Jasprit Bumrah could make comeback from injury for THIS series snt

    Not Asia Cup 2023, but Jasprit Bumrah could make comeback from injury for THIS series

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal shares romantic birthday wish for wife Katrina, shares pictures from vacation ADC

    Vicky Kaushal shares romantic birthday wish for wife Katrina, shares pictures from vacation

    tennis 'A very strong hug': Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard lifts Wimbledon 2023 snt

    'A very strong hug': Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard lifts Wimbledon 2023 title

    Here are 7 ways to get over your ex adc eia

    Here are 7 ways to get over your ex

    tennis Carlos Alcaraz stuns Novak Djokovic to claim maiden Wimbledon crown; retains World No.1 spot watch snt

    Alcaraz wins maiden Wimbledon crown to retain World No.1 spot; WATCH winning moment against Djokovic

    Here are 7 advantages of residing in a joint family ADC EIA

    Here are 7 advantages of residing in a joint family

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon