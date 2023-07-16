'This is even-Stevens': WATCH Djokovic's classic speech after Alcaraz bags 'deserving' Wimbledon 2023 title

Has Carlos Alcaraz signalled a changing of the guard on the grass court? The seven-time winner Novak Djokovic called Sunday's Wimbledon final the "ultimate showdown," but Alcaraz answered with a sufficiently inspired effort to win by scores of 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, and 6-4. Alcaraz overcame a rough beginning to put on a strong performance in the championship match, becoming just the first player in the Open Era to win consecutive major championships before turning 21.

With his four-hour, 42-minute triumph in a SW19 classic, Alcaraz, who won his first major at the 2022 US Open, ended Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon. The 20-year-old is only the fourth active male player to win the trophy at the All England Club, behind Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. His brand of powerful groundstrokes and deft touches have lit up the All England Club this fortnight.

Seven-time champion Djokovic got off to an explosive start in south-west London, but Alcaraz persevered to win a key second-set tie-break and go on to win the match. The crowd on Centre Court was regularly on its feet as the pair engaged in a series of enthralling exchanges on the slippery London grass during their third Lexus ATP Head2Head match.

After being outplayed in the opening set, Alcaraz's challenge of upsetting Djokovic at Wimbledon, where the Serbian was vying for a sixth straight victory, only grew more difficult. Although Djokovic lost the match after winning the first set just twice in 81 Wimbledon matches, the Spaniard showed his ease on the big stage by rallying to a notable victory.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Hollywood actors Daniel Craig and Brad Pitt, and home favourite and two-time previous Wimbledon winner Murray were all present for a compelling match on Centre Court. Instead of seeing Djokovic tie Margaret Court's record of 24 major singles victories and making history, they got to see Alcaraz cement his status as one of the sport's most promising emerging prospects.

