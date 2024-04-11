Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Neeraj Chopra opens up on meeting Roger Federer, reveals 20-time Grand Slam winner's love for Indian food

    In an online interaction facilitated by his sponsors JSW Sports, javelin hero Neeraj Chopra expressed his excitement about meeting tennis legend Roger Federer earlier this year, describing it as an overwhelming experience.

    tennis Neeraj Chopra opens up on meeting Roger Federer, reveals 20-time Grand Slam winner's love for Indian food snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    Javelin star Neeraj Chopra had an unforgettable encounter with tennis legend Roger Federer during a Swiss Tourism event in Switzerland earlier this year. In an online interaction facilitated by his sponsors JSW Sports, the World Championships gold-medalist expressed his excitement about meeting Federer, describing it as an overwhelming experience. Neeraj also disclosed that Federer shared valuable insights on prolonging one's career, which made a lasting impression on him.

    "Yes, I met him in January this year. It felt good meeting him. It's great to meet a top level player from any sport. So it felt good. First of all, as a person, I felt positive vibes from him. Secondly, our chat. I only had one question in mind. I wanted to ask him about his lengthy career and how he was able to stay on top of the sport for a long time. I wanted to ask how he was able to maintain that," Neeraj said.

    Also read: 'Good addition': Javelin hero Neeraj Chopra lauds prize money for Olympics gold-winning athletes move

    "I knew it was a completely different sport, but I wanted to ask him about his thought process. His thought process regarding playing time was the same. Like balancing what all events we should participate in. We can't play a lot as it means we will have to travel more and our training would be less. This could lead to high chances of injury," the javelin superstar added.

     

    Neeraj also disclosed that Federer has a strong affinity for Indian cuisine, ranking it among his top 5 favorites. The Indian star expressed his delight in conversing with Federer, describing the interaction as a fantastic experience.

    "So these are things that I also think about. So that was it. The rest were normal talks. I asked if he had visited India and if he liked Indian food. So he told me, 'Indian food is in my top 5.' So it felt good," said Neeraj.

    Neeraj's next competition will be in the Doha Leg of the Diamond League as he continues his preparations for the upcoming Olympics in Paris. The event in Doha is scheduled to commence on May 10. Following that, he will participate in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland in June.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bacche thodi hai yaar RCB star Virat Kohli on viral hug with 'bhai' Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2024 (WATCH) snt

    'Bacche thodi hai yaar': RCB star Virat Kohli on viral hug with 'bhai' Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    Good addition Javelin hero Neeraj Chopra lauds prize money for Olympics gold-winning athletes move snt

    'Good addition': Javelin hero Neeraj Chopra lauds prize money for Olympics gold-winning athletes move

    football ISL 2023-24: Vergetis lauds 'unstoppable' Punjab FC after ending East Bengal FC's playoffs dream (WATCH) snt

    ISL 2023-24: Vergetis lauds 'unstoppable' Punjab FC after ending East Bengal FC's playoffs dream (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate in clash against GT snt

    IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate in clash against GT

    Mumbai police arrests Vaibhav Pandya, stepbrother of Hardik Pandya, for alleged Rs 4.3 crore business fraud snt

    Mumbai police arrests Vaibhav Pandya, stepbrother of Hardik Pandya, for alleged Rs 4.3 crore business fraud

    Recent Stories

    "I could have died", Randeep Hooda shares SCARY weight loss journey for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' RKK

    "I could have died", Randeep Hooda shares SCARY weight loss journey for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

    Under our government, terrorists killed on their own turf': PM Modi at Uttarakhnad's Rishikesh rally AJR

    'Under our government, terrorists killed on their own turf': PM Modi at Uttarakhnad's Rishikesh rally

    Karnataka board exams row: Parents, schools confused Supreme Court declares class 5,8 and 9 results as invalid vkp

    Karnataka board exams row: Parents, schools confused SC declares class 5,8 and 9 results as invalid

    Bacche thodi hai yaar RCB star Virat Kohli on viral hug with 'bhai' Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2024 (WATCH) snt

    'Bacche thodi hai yaar': RCB star Virat Kohli on viral hug with 'bhai' Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    Delhi Liquor excise policy scam: CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha

    BREAKING: Delhi Liquor excise policy scam: CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon