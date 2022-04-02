Medvedev likely to miss French Open after hernia surgery to sideline Russian for 1-2 months

Russia's Daniil Medvedev will be out of action for one or two months as he goes under the knife to fix a hernia problem.

World No.2 men's tennis star Daniil Medvedev is likely to miss the French Open 2022 after he confirmed that he has decided to undergo a hernia surgery, which will sideline him for one to two months. The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year at the famous Roland Garros in Paris, begins on May 22.

"The last months, I have been playing with a small hernia," said Medvedev.

"Together with my team, I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem," he added on Twitter.

The 2021 US Open champion continued, "I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on the court soon. Thanks for all the support."

The Russian, who won the US Open in 2021 and lost in the Australian Open final to Rafa Nadal in January, is almost certain to miss out on this month's Monte Carlo Masters as well as the ATP 1000 events in Madrid and Rome in May.

The 26-year-old missed out on a chance to return to the top of the world rankings when he lost to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at the Miami Open on Thursday.

After losing to Rafael Nadal in the final of the Australian Open in January, Medvedev became world number one for the first time in his career at the end of February.

