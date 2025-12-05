Image Credit : Getty

England

After several near misses under Gareth Southgate, with agonising defeats in the finals of the last two Euros and exits from the 2018 World Cup in the semi-finals and in the 2022 quarters, England turned to Thomas Tuchel hoping the German can deliver a first title since 1966. England usually ease through qualifying for tournaments and this time they claimed eight wins from eight without conceding a goal. Doubts about Jude Bellingham's relationship with Tuchel could overshadow the build-up, but England have so much depth beyond the Real Madrid superstar. They will hope Harry Kane can maintain his remarkable current form –- the 32-year-old had scored 29 goals in 25 games this season for Bayern and England by the end of November.