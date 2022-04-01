Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Miami Open: Djokovic fans elated after Medvedev fails to regain World No.1 spot

    Medvedev needed to reach the semi-finals to reclaim the world number one spot from Novak Djokovic. The Australian Open finalist claimed the position briefly earlier this year but lost it after a shock third-round loss at Indian Wells.

    tennis Miami Open: Djokovic fans elated after Medvedev fails to regain World No.1 spot snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Miami, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

    It was an exhausting encounter for Daniil Medvedev. Midway through the second set in the Miami Open quarter-final against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, the Russian was standing several feet behind the baseline, and hand propped on one of his knees, his sweat turning his shirt several shades darker as he tried to catch his breath. The Polish, on the other hand, looked like he was having a party at the beach.

    At that moment, it became evident that Medvedev would have to wait for yet another shot at regaining his World No.1 rank. There were no surprises when eight-seeded Hurkacz moved two wins away from defending his Miami title by wearing down the cramp-riddled Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3 on Thursday.

    "Every muscle just went 'cramp, cramp, cramp, cramp'. I was like a fish on the sofa," Medvedev said.

    "All the match, I was not feeling my best," the Russian explained to reporters. "After the tough points, I felt that my breath was not recovering fast enough."

    Medvedev needed to reach the semi-finals to reclaim the world number one spot from Novak Djokovic. The Australian Open finalist claimed the position briefly earlier this year but lost it after a shock third-round loss at Indian Wells. 

    Had Medvedev prevailed, he would have overtaken the Serbian on Monday and returned to No. 1 in the world rankings. Instead, the Russian will stay No. 2 in the world and find out who wins the Miami title on Sunday like everyone else.

    "For me, it was more important in a way just to win the match itself than to become No. 1," Medvedev said. "Winning the match, I saw it more as a bonus."

    Hurkacz has played Medvedev four times, and Medvedev has been ranked No. 2 in the world in each of those meetings — which they've now split. Hurkacz improved to 14-5 this year, and his record in Miami is 12-1 all-time.

    Following this defeat, Djokovic fans took to Twitter to express the joy that their favourite tennis star remains at World No.1. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Hurkacz will next meet either No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or unseeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the semi-finals. Kecmanovic and Alcaraz play in the last quarter-final later Thursday.

    The other semi-final pits sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway against unseeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Heroes of 2011 WC captured in one frame: Gambhir-Dhoni catch up after LSG beats CSK wins hearts snt

    Heroes of 2011 WC captured in one frame: Gambhir-Dhoni catch up after LSG beats CSK wins hearts

    IPL 2022: Dhoni taking CSK leadership decisions instead of Jadeja irks ex-Indian stars snt

    IPL 2022: Dhoni taking CSK leadership decisions instead of Jadeja irks ex-Indian stars

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS kolkata-punjab Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Kolkata aims to get back to winning ways against determined Punjab

    IPL 2022: 10 talking points from LSG's thrilling 6-wicket win over CSK snt

    IPL 2022: 10 talking points from LSG's thrilling 6-wicket win over CSK

    IPL 2022, CSK vs LSG: Bravo breaks Malinga's record to become IPL's highest wicket-taker snt

    IPL 2022, CSK vs LSG: Bravo breaks Malinga's record to become IPL's highest wicket-taker

    Recent Stories

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 PM Modi interacting with students highlights gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Introspect if you want to study online or watch reels, says PM Modi

    IPL 2022 Heroes of 2011 WC captured in one frame: Gambhir-Dhoni catch up after LSG beats CSK wins hearts snt

    Heroes of 2011 WC captured in one frame: Gambhir-Dhoni catch up after LSG beats CSK wins hearts

    When Bipasha Basu called Attack star John Abraham a*****e RBA

    When Bipasha Basu called Attack star John Abraham 'a*****e'? Here’s what happened

    Chinas Shanghai extends covid curbs as daily cases surge - adt

    Line two metres apart: China officials warn residents over daily covid cases surge

    From Maharashtra to Delhi: States that have lifted COVID 19 restrictions gcw

    From Maharashtra to Delhi: States that have lifted Covid-19 restrictions

    Recent Videos

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon