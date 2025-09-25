Carlos Alcaraz called the current state of tennis “a mess” as top players, including Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff, demand a better deal from Grand Slams, seeking more revenue share and greater influence over the sport’s major tournaments.

Carlos Alcaraz, on Thursday, called it "a mess" and said that tennis players are fighting "to have something better" after an elite group sent letters to the Grand Slam tournaments asking for more influence and money.

A group of leading players, including men's world number one Alcaraz, is pushing for a greater share of revenue, more benefits and a bigger say in how the sport's four major tournaments are run.

Players deserve a fairer deal

Alcaraz, playing at the Japan Open in Tokyo, said the current situation was "a mess" and believes players deserve a fairer deal.

"We are all tennis players and we are fighting to have something better for us," the Spaniard said.

"I think right now, it's a little bit a mess between everything, between the ATP (men's tour), between the Grand Slams.

"What we want, all the players, is to have everything together."

Top players signed the letter

The letter, reportedly signed by other top stars including Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, and Aryna Sabalenka, is the second sent by the group of players.