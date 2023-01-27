Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's Djokovic vs Tsitsipas at Australian Open 2023 final; who will be crowned new World No.1?

    The World No.1 crown will be up for grabs when nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic faces Stefanos Tsitsipas at this year's final in Melbourne on Sunday.

    tennis Its Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas at Australian Open 2023 final; who will be crowned new World No.1 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 4:36 PM IST

    The stage is set for a mouth-watering clash between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, with the World No.1 crown up for grabs at the Australian Open 2023 grand finale on Sunday.

    Also read: Australian Open 2023 finalist Tsitsipas hopes 'childhood dream' to become World No.1 comes true

    After overcoming a slow start to beat America's Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 in the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday at Melbourne Park, Djokovic is just one victory away from capturing a record-extending 10th championship in Melbourne.

    During his first tour-level encounter with the American, the Serbian occasionally struggled to perform at his peak, but it did not affect his renowned razor-sharp returns.

    Despite not performing at the same level as in his previous two matches against Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev, Djokovic seemed at ease for the entire encounter against Paul. The lone exception came in the first set when Paul capitalised on a barrage of errant groundstrokes from the Serbian to overcome a double-break disadvantage and tie the match at 5-5.

    Nevertheless, despite making 24 unforced errors in the first set, Djokovic recovered to win it. His crisp groundstrokes helped him grab a crucial break in the 12th game. He maintained his lead throughout the second and third sets, winning the first four games in each to prevent his less skilled opponent from getting comfortable.

    In the end, Djokovic converted seven of 11 break points to move within one victory of Rafael Nadal's record of 22 major championships, despite squandering four consecutive games from 5-1 to get Paul back into the first set on Rod Laver Arena.

    Djokovic’s two-hour, 20-minute win set a championship match clash against Tsitsipas, who earlier defeated Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3.

    Sunday’s final at Melbourne Park will also be a straight shootout for the World No.1 crown, with the winner set to leapfrog Carlos Alcaraz into top spot on Monday.

    Also read: 'Ubuntu': What does the African word Tsitsipas signed after storming into Australian Open 2023 final mean?

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football FA Cup: Old footage of Guaridola's assistant Arteta not celebrating Man City's goal against Arsenal goes viral snt

    FA Cup: Old footage of Guaridola's assistant Arteta not celebrating Man City's goal against Arsenal goes viral

    Fans shower love and wishes as cricketer Axar Patel ties the knot with Meha Patel snt

    Fans shower love and wishes as cricketer Axar Patel ties the knot with Meha Patel

    football Messi fans troll Ronaldo after failing to score again as Al-Nassr get knocked out of Saudi Super Cup snt

    Messi fans troll Ronaldo after failing to score again as Al-Nassr get knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

    tennis 'Ubuntu': What does the African word Tsitsipas signed after storming into Australian Open 2023 final mean snt

    'Ubuntu': What does the African word Tsitsipas signed after storming into Australian Open 2023 final mean?

    tennis Australian Open 2023 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas hopes 'childhood dream' to become World No.1 comes true snt

    Australian Open 2023 finalist Tsitsipas hopes 'childhood dream' to become World No.1 comes true

    Recent Stories

    Amazon to sell some its offices to cut cost after laying off 18000 employees Report gcw

    Amazon to sell some its offices to cut cost after laying off 18,000 employees: Report

    Alia Bhatt 'energetic' after acing 108 surya namaskaras; strikes cute poses with sister Shaheen vma

    Alia Bhatt 'energetic' after acing 108 surya namaskaras; strikes cute poses with sister Shaheen

    India South Africa sign MoU to bring in dozens of cheetahs to India over next 10 years; check details AJR

    India-South Africa sign MoU to bring in dozens of cheetahs to India over next 10 years; check details

    football FA Cup: Old footage of Guaridola's assistant Arteta not celebrating Man City's goal against Arsenal goes viral snt

    FA Cup: Old footage of Guaridola's assistant Arteta not celebrating Man City's goal against Arsenal goes viral

    Budget 2023 Wishlist: Tax benefits, ramping up EV architecture, FAME II subsidy extention and more

    Budget 2023 Wishlist: Tax benefits, ramping up EV architecture, FAME II subsidy extension and more

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon