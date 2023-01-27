Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ubuntu': What does the African word Tsitsipas signed after storming into Australian Open 2023 final mean?

    Stefanos Tsitsipas registered a 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory over Karen Khachanov to seal a berth in the Australian Open 2023 final.

    tennis 'Ubuntu': What does the African word Tsitsipas signed after storming into Australian Open 2023 final mean snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 1:51 PM IST

    Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Russian 18th seed Karen Khachanov in a spirited semi-final match at the Australian Open 2023 on Friday, reaching the championship match on his fourth attempt. Under a scorching Rod Laver Arena sun, the Greek third seed prevailed 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 to advance to the final, where he will face either nine-time winner Novak Djokovic or American Tommy Paul.

    At 24, Tsitsipas became the youngest man to reach the final since 23-year-old Djokovic in 2011. If either he or the great Serbian lift the trophy, they will become world number one.

    Also read: Australian Open 2023 finalist Tsitsipas hopes 'childhood dream' to become World No.1 comes true

    Following his victory, Tsitsipas signed the word 'Ubuntu' on the camera lens and wrote 'African word' in brackets, leaving fans to wonder what the word means. A Zulu word, Ubuntu means 'I am because we are' and stands for humanity, charity and community spirit. Fans believe that the Australian Open 2023 finalist's message is his way of thanking fans for supporting him.

    "Great message from Tsitsipas at the end of the #AusOpen semifinal. #UBUNTU word of South African origin meaning: Humanity towards others; I am because we are; A person becomes human through other people; Everything that is mine is for everyone," wrote one fan explaining the meaning of the word.

    In this on-court interview, Tsitsipas said, "I dreamed as a kid to maybe one day get to play in this court against the best players in the world. So I'm happy with the fight I put out there today. I feel blessed, blessed that I'm able to play tennis at this level. I've been wanting for many years now to put Greek tennis on the map. I'm extremely happy that I'm in the final now and let's see what happens."

    Tsitsipas, who made his debut at the 2019 tournament as a 20-year-old when he ousted defending champion Roger Federer in the round of 16, has flourished in Melbourne throughout his career.

    To demonstrate the consistency that has kept him a regular in the top 10 in the world rankings for almost four years, he went on to reach the semi-finals that year and again in 2021 and 2022, falling one match short on each occasion.

    A Grand Slam title, however, continues to elude him. His best accomplishment to date is a runner-up finish at Roland Garros in 2021, where he lost to Djokovic in five sets despite holding a 2-0 lead.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 1:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Australian Open 2023 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas hopes 'childhood dream' to become World No.1 comes true snt

    Australian Open 2023 finalist Tsitsipas hopes 'childhood dream' to become World No.1 comes true

    football Copa del Rey: What inspired Real Madrid's comeback against Atletico Madrid Karim Benzema gives ultimate response snt

    Copa del Rey: What inspired Real Madrid's comeback against Atletico? Benzema gives ultimate response

    What did MS Dhoni say to Hardik Pandya upon meeting in Ranchi during Team India training?-ayh

    What did MS Dhoni say to Hardik Pandya upon meeting in Ranchi during Team India's training?

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic father to skip semis after row for posing with Pro-Vladimir Putin supporters-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic's father to skip semis after row for posing with Pro-Putin supporters

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Title eludes Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna in last Grand Slam; social media lauds incredible career-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Title eludes Mirza-Bopanna in last Grand Slam; social media lauds incredible career

    Recent Stories

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details AJR

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting' vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting'

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023: 'Work hard or smart work', Here's what PM Modi answered - adt

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023: 'Work hard or smart work', Here's what PM Modi answered

    tennis Australian Open 2023 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas hopes 'childhood dream' to become World No.1 comes true snt

    Australian Open 2023 finalist Tsitsipas hopes 'childhood dream' to become World No.1 comes true

    Hockey World Cup 2023: We will be reviewing my contract with Team India - Graham Reid-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'We will be reviewing my contract with Team India' - Graham Reid

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon