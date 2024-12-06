Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal earns direct entry into Australian Open 2025 for fifth Grand Slam appearance

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal is gearing up for his fifth Grand Slam appearance after securing a direct entry into the main draw of next year's Australian Open.

Currently ranked 98th in the world, Nagal features on the entry list released by Tennis Australia on Friday. Unlike last year, when he had to navigate the qualifying rounds, Nagal will start directly in the main draw this time.

In the previous edition, Nagal made headlines by defeating 31st seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in straight sets (6-4, 6-2, 7-6(5)) during the first round, becoming the first Indian in 34 years to defeat a seeded player in a Grand Slam singles main draw. However, his campaign ended in the second round with a loss to China’s wild-card entrant Shang Juncheng.

Nagal's career has been on an upward trajectory, with him becoming only the 10th Indian to break into the ATP top 100 rankings.

Meanwhile, reigning world No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner leads the men’s singles seedings for the Australian Open, followed by Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, with Novak Djokovic seeded seventh. In women’s singles, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka holds the top seed, ahead of Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

