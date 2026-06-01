Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, after their Singapore Open victory, will lead India's badminton squad with PV Sindhu at the Indonesia Open 2026. The team also features Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and the returning duo of Treesa-Gayatri.

Indian badminton doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with PV Sindhu, will headline India's squad for the Indonesia Open 2026, which starts from Tuesday, according to Olympics.com.

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The Satwik-Chirag duo head to Jakarta after ending their two-year drought on the BWF World Tour, having won the Singapore Open men's doubles title last week. It was their first World Tour triumph since the Thailand Open two years ago. The Indian doubles pair registered a come-from-behind win over Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Fikri in the men's doubles final. They dominated the summit clash after losing the opening game against the third-seeded Indonesian pair to win 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in an hour and 13 minutes to become the first Indian doubles combination to clinch the Singapore Open.

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In women's singles, PV Sindhu showed encouraging signs of a return to form in Singapore, beating Indonesia's world No. 6 Putri Kusuma Wardani and Japan's Riko Gunji before losing to Olympic champion An Se-young in the quarter-finals. Now ranked world No. 12, Sindhu could face An again in the second round in Jakarta. India's women's singles lineup also includes Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will lead the charge, with Prannoy coming off a notable win over Indonesia's world No. 5 Jonatan Christie.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto reached the Singapore semi-finals but face a tough opener in Jakarta against Malaysian world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

Meanwhile, women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand return to action after Treesa's recovery from injury, marking their first BWF World Tour outing since March.

Indonesia Open 2026 badminton: India squad

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Hariharan Amsakarunan Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Malvika Bansod Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto. (ANI)