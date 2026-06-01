BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla says Ahmedabad's large capacity led to its selection for the IPL 2026 final. This counters DK Shivakumar's disappointment. A BCCI secretary also cited excessive ticket demands as a reason for the venue change from Bengaluru.

BCCI Cites Capacity, Revenue for Venue Choice

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Monday said Ahmedabad was chosen as the venue for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final because of its large seating capacity, allowing more spectators to attend and helping generate substantial revenue. Responding to Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar's statement on the venue selection, Shukla told reporters that the BCCI prioritises stadiums with larger capacities while allotting major matches such as playoffs and finals.

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"The playoff matches are BCCI-organised matches; we always strive to host major fixtures, such as the finals, in stadiums with large capacities. This ensures that substantial revenue is generated and that the maximum number of spectators can be accommodated," Shukla said. He added that Ahmedabad was selected keeping these factors in mind. "That is precisely why we selected Ahmedabad; with a seating capacity exceeding 1,00,000, it makes it much easier to accommodate everyone, including our members and various other attendees," he said.

DK Shivakumar Expresses Disappointment

This comes after Shivakumar on Monday stressed that no injustice was done to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but felt that Bengaluru and Karnataka's youngsters were deprived as the Indian Premier League (IPL) final was shifted to Ahmedabad instead of the state's capital.

As defending champions heading into IPL 2026, Bengaluru were initially set to host the final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later shifted the marquee match to Ahmedabad. "Injustice has not been done to RCB. Injustice has been done to Bengaluru and Karnataka youngsters. The IPL final was supposed to be played here. But it happened in Ahmedabad. Whatever happened last time, we have all forgotten it and have started a new beginning," DK Shivakumar told the reporters.

Ticket Demands Cited as Factor in Venue Shift

Last month, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, while reflecting on the decision, said shifting the final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad was taken after the Karnataka State Cricket Association allegedly sought complimentary tickets far beyond the permitted quota. Saikia explained that, under IPL protocol, the defending champions are entitled to host the final and one playoff match at their home venue, which would have made Bengaluru the natural choice after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-winning campaign last season. However, the BCCI decided to move the matches following what it described as excessive ticket demands from the state association. Saikia said that host associations are entitled to only 15 per cent of the stadium's seating capacity as complimentary tickets.

"The BCCI and the IPL announced the venues for the playoff matches. We have the Qualifiers and Playoffs, as well as the Final match. Therefore, we have selected three venues. One venue is Dharamshala; the first playoff match will take place there. Subsequently, there will be an Eliminator and another playoff match. Thus, the second and third matches will be held in New Chandigarh, while the Final is scheduled to take place on May 31st at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad," Saikia told the reporter.

RCB Clinch Second Consecutive Title

Meanwhile, RCB clinched IPL 2026 glory, riding on a stunning 75* off 42 by Virat Kohli, to beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. RCB gunned down a tricky 156 runs to join five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the elite list of clubs to have won back-to-back IPL titles. (ANI)