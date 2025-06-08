World No.1 Jannik Sinner and World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz will square off in the much-anticipated men’s singles final at the French Open 2025 on Sunday, June 8. For the first time since 2020, World No.1 and No.2 are meeting in the Roland Garros final, setting the stage for a blockbuster title clash between the sport’s brightest young stars.

Carlos Alcaraz was the first to advance to the final after the Spaniard received a walkover from Lorenzo Musetti, who retired hurt due to a thigh injury. Alcaraz was leading 2-1 before the fourth set, when Musetti was unable to continue with his game due to a troubling thigh issue. With this, the Spaniard qualified for the second successive Roland Garros final, while the Italian registered his best appearance at a Grand Slam event.

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, defeated Novak Djokovic in three straight sets to qualify for his first French Open final. Sinner prevented Djokovic from making a comeback in the match with his relentless baseline aggression, flawless shot selection, and exceptional composure. Though Serbian tennis legend put up a tough fight in the 2nd and 3rd sets, Sinner held his nerve with crucial points to seal a win in the semifinal.

Jannik Sinner is yet to lose a set

Jannik Sinner has been in impressive form ever since his return from a drug ban. The 23-year-old was out of action for three months as he was serving a three-month ban from playing the tour for testing positive for a banned substance, Clostebol, in March last year. He made his return to competitive tennis at the Italian Open, where he reached the final but lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

At the French Open 2025, Jannik Sinner has been in a whole different league, having not dropped a single set, including the semifinal against Novak Djokovic. The Italian tennis star has been quite impressive with his baseline approach and mental resilience, dictating the rallies with powerful groundstrokes. Sinner’s form can likely be a threat to Carlos Alcaraz, especially if the Italian maintains his aggressive court position and neutralizes the Spaniard’s variety with deep, flat groundstrokes and first-serve percentage.

Speaking of the semifinal clash against Alcaraz, Sinner stated that it is a special moment for him and his opponent to be in the Grand Slam final, marking a new chapter in their rivalry.

“The stage, it doesn’t get any bigger now. It’s a special moment for me and for him, too. I believe tennis or every sport needs rivalries, no? This could be potentially one of these,” the World No.1 said at the press conference after a semifinal win over Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz aims history at Roland Garros

As Carlos Alcaraz enters his second successive final at the French Open, the Spaniard will be aiming for history by becoming the first player since Rafael Nadal in 2006 to clinch back-to-back Roland Garros titles before turning 23.

Carlos Alcaraz is in impressive form in the ongoing French Open, despite having tough battles in a few matches, and will look to cap off a strong campaign with a title defence that could further cement his status as the heir to Rafael Nadal’s clay-court legacy.

In his six outings at the Roland Garros this year, including the semifinal, Alcaraz managed to win only two matches in straight sets, showcasing his grit in grinding out tough wins and the physical toll his path to the final has taken compared to Sinner’s relatively smoother run.

Speaking of the semifinal clash against Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz asserted that it’s going to be an exciting match for tennis fans.

“It’s going to be a really great Sunday, I think, for the fans of tennis,” Alcaraz said.

Who will take home the Coupe des Mousquetaires?

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are expected to put up a good fight in order to take home the prestigious Coupe des Mousquetaires or The Musketeers' Cup. Alcaraz is the defending champion of the tournament and will aim to retain his crown, while Sinner will look to add his French Open title to his Grand Slam collection, having already triumphed at the Australian Open twice in 2024 and 2025 and the US Open last year.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have met 11 times on the tour, with Alcaraz leading 7-4 over Sinner. Their most recent face-off was at the Italian Open in Rome. Alcaraz is currently on a four-match winning streak over Sinner, going back to the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters semifinal. However, the head-to-head record is unlikely to matter much on Sunday, as both players have evolved since their last encounter and enter the French Open with renewed strategies, confidence, and unrelenting desire to etch their name at Roland Garros.

Sinner and Alcaraz’s encounter has been far more competitive at three Grand Slam matches, with all three going five sets, one each at the US Open, Wimbledon, and Roland Garros. When both players are playing well, their baseline tennis is incredibly fast and powerful. Even though Sinner has become World No. 1 and is ahead of the rest, Alcaraz still seems to have an extra level he can reach.

Jannik Sinner has a momentum on his side, given that he did not lose a single set in his last six outings at the French Open, but Carlos Alcaraz has the edge in big-match experience on clay and the ability to raise his level in the tightest moments.