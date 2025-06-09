The World No.2 and the defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, successfully retains his Roland Garros crown by defeating World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the French Open 2025 men's singles final at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday, June 8.

Alcaraz defeated Sinner in an epic five-set thriller - 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in over 5 hours and 30 mins to clinch his second consecutive Roland Garros triumph and fifth Grand Slam title in his young career. The Spaniard did not have an ideal start to the final as he lost the opening set and then narrowly dropped the second in a tense tiebreak, on the brink of losing the title to Jannik Sinner. However, the momentum of the final gradually began to tilt towards Carlos Alcaraz’s favour.

In the third set, Alcaraz made a sensational comeback to take the final into the fourth set, where he held his nerve in another tense tiebreak, showcasing his mental resilience and refusing to back down against the top-ranked Sinner. In the penultimate set, the Spaniard was on the verge of defeat as the Italian was just a point away from winning the championship, but Alcaraz dug deep, saved championship point with fearless shot-making, and edged past Sinner in a nerve-wracking tiebreak to force a fifth and deciding set.

A thrilling finish to the final by Alcaraz

The fifth and final set of the thrilling final continued to put the spectators on the edge of their seats as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner pushed each other to the absolute limit, trading blows in long rallies, along with an aggressive baseline approach. Carlos Alcaraz was leading 6-5 in the deciding set and a game away from defending his crown. But Jannik Sinner was willing to give up as he fought back valiantly to hold serve, forcing yet another nerve-racking tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, Carlos Alcaraz dominated Jannik Sinner as he won 10 points to 2, sealing the championship with a stunning forehand winner down the line and collapsing to the clay with joy as he made a remarkable comeback from two sets down to successfully defend the crown by winning the last three sets.

With his second consecutive French Open title, Carlos Alcaraz became the second player after his idol and Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal to clinch two back-to-back Roland Garros triumphs.

Moreover, Alcaraz is yet to lose a Grand Slam final. Previously, the 22-year-old reached the finals of the French Open last year, Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, and US Open in 2022, winning all of them — maintaining a perfect 5-0 record in Grand Slam finals — and further cementing his status as the heir to Nadal’s clay-court legacy and a dominant force in modern tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz honours Jannik Sinner’s effort in the tournament

After winning the French Open title, Carlos Alcaraz first took the opportunity to laud the effort of Jannik Sinner throughout this tournament. The Spaniard believes that the Italian will win multiple Roland Garros titles in the coming years, while expressing his privilege to share the court with him.

“I want to start with Jannik. It is amazing the level you have. Congratulations for an amazing two weeks. Amazing tournament. To you and your team, I know the hard work you’re putting in every day. It’s huge. Honestly, I know how hard you’re chasing this tournament and every tournament," Alcaraz said.

"I’m pretty sure you’ll be champion not once, but man,y many times. It’s a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament. Making history with you. I’m just really happy to be able to make history with you in this tournament, in other tournaments. You’re a huge inspiration for young kids and everyone. And for myself,” he added.