    French Open 2024, Casper Ruud vs Alexander Zverev: Who will reach finals of Grand Slam? read preview

    In a highly anticipated semifinal showdown at Roland Garros, Casper Ruud faces Alexander Zverev in a rematch from last year. Ruud, the clay court specialist, is looking to extend his dominance over Zverev, who is fresh off a title win in Rome. With Ruud's impressive form and Zverev's physical fatigue from recent matches, the stage is set for a compelling clash between two top tennis talents.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    Casper Ruud, who benefited most from Novak Djokovic's withdrawal, is one win away from reaching his third consecutive Roland Garros final. However, he'll need to go through Alexander Zverev, who earned a straight-set win over Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals, to do it. Zverev is fresh off a title run in Rome, and many believe that he is ready to break through and win his first major. The problem for Zverev is that he has played a lot of physical matches in the last week, and Ruud should be able to take advantage of that. That’s part of the reason why I like Ruud to win this match.

    The Norwegian routed the German at this stage last year and continues to look comfortable on clay—and you can back him to win at plus-money.

    Ruud’s match history against Zverev at Roland Garros is a significant psychological advantage. In last year’s semifinal, the Norwegian dismantled the German with a commanding 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 victory. This season, Ruud remains in top form on clay, boasting a remarkable 26-6 record over the past 52 weeks, including titles in Barcelona and Geneva. His consistency and tactical prowess on this surface make him a formidable opponent.

    Zverev, on the other hand, has shown resilience and determination, particularly with his recent title run in Rome. However, his straight-set victory over Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals was a grueling three-hour and two-minute battle, adding to his cumulative court time of 11 hours and 34 minutes over the last three rounds. This physical toll could be a crucial factor against Ruud, who had a more restful quarterfinal round.

    Zverev’s recent matches have also seen opponents falter at critical moments, such as Tallon Griekspoor’s squandered lead and Holger Rune’s exhaustion. Ruud, with his robust game and mental fortitude, is unlikely to provide similar opportunities. His heavy forehands, adept point construction, and strategic use of slice will challenge Zverev’s defenses, forcing the German into prolonged rallies and constant scrambling.

    Despite Zverev's improvement in 2024, his performance in Paris has not matched the level he displayed in Rome. Ruud’s ability to exploit Zverev’s weaknesses and maintain relentless pressure could be the deciding factor in this semifinal clash.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 4:16 PM IST
