ISL 2024-25: Rishabh Pant, Sanjiv Goenka cheer Mohun Bagan SG to thrilling final berth; pictures go viral

A day before their IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant and team owner Sanjiv Goenka were spotted in high spirits at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, cheering for Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) during their high-stakes Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final against Jamshedpur FC.

Pant, Goenka Join Mariners’ Roar

Sanjiv Goenka, chairperson of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owns both LSG and Mohun Bagan SG, was joined by LSG head coach Justin Langer, Vijay Dahiya, and several members of the cricket franchise to back the Mariners in their must-win clash.

Their presence proved timely as Mohun Bagan produced a spirited 2-0 victory to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit and book a spot in the ISL Cup final with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Cummings and Apuia Lead the Charge

Jason Cummings levelled the aggregate score in the 51st minute, calmly converting a penalty following a handball by Jamshedpur’s Pronay Halder. As the match edged towards extra time, Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte stepped up in stoppage time with a spectacular long-range goal into the top corner, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The Mariners will now face Bengaluru FC in the final on Saturday—set to be played again at their home ground in Kolkata.

Molina Hails “Brilliant Moment” as Mariners Seal Final Berth

MBSG head coach Jose Molina expressed immense pride in his side’s relentless performance and their third consecutive ISL Cup final appearance.

"To be honest, I think it has been really difficult. I think it was really good because they (Jamshedpur FC) did a great job. In their style, the defense was really good, and they put us under pressure to try to win. But in my opinion, we deserved that victory. Of course, the last goal, the last moment with Apuia's shot and score, was amazing. It was a brilliant moment for us," Molina said during the post-match press conference.

Mohun Bagan recorded 71 penalty area entries, the highest-ever in an ISL match, and attempted 35 shots, matching a league record and setting a new benchmark for playoff matches.

Tactical Patience Key to Victory

Molina credited the win to tactical discipline and belief within the squad.

"We fought a lot during 90 minutes to achieve that goal. Finally, Apuia was the lucky man to score. He deserved it. He did a great job and a good shot, of course. I'm really happy right now with the team, with the performance of the team, with the way the players fought until the end. They believed in me with calm, and stuck to the plan until the last moment. They didn't get frustrated until the end. Finally, we received, in my opinion, what we deserved."

He added: "The plan today was to keep the position, move the ball, don't be desperate, be patient, keep going and pay attention because when we use the ball, they are going to run on a counterattack. The plan was really good. It worked really well. We had a lot of chances to score. I was watching the statistics, 32-33, or more attempts on goal. It's a lot for 90 minutes. But they (Jamshedpur FC) did a good job in defence. But we kept going. In my opinion, it was a well-deserved victory."

Eyes on the Double

As they prepare for a repeat of the 2022-23 final against Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan now stands a chance to become only the second team after Mumbai City FC to achieve the ISL double.

"I think in the finals, nobody is a favourite. Anything can happen. Of course, we believe in ourselves. We trust in ourselves and in what we are doing. We think that if we are at our best, we are going to get the trophy. But we have to work hard. Right now, we have to recover."

"We respect them (Bengaluru FC) a lot. They did a great job during the season. They are a really good team. It's not going to be easy, but I always say the same: I believe in my players, I trust in my players, in the work they are doing, in the work that we are doing all together. Hopefully, we are going to have a good night and win another trophy," Molina concluded.

LSG Eye Double Delight Against KKR

Back on the cricket field, Rishabh Pant and his LSG side will be aiming to keep the celebratory mood going when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in Tuesday's IPL afternoon fixture at Eden Gardens.

LSG head into the match with a 12-run win over Mumbai Indians and an even 2-2 record this season. Meanwhile, KKR are riding high after an 80-run thumping of Sunrisers Hyderabad and will look to defend their home turf.

