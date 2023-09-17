Davis Cup 2023: Rohan Bopanna concludes his journey on a high; Clinches victory with Yuki Bhambri in final

In a triumphant conclusion to his illustrious Davis Cup journey, Rohan Bopanna teamed up with Yuki Bhambri to secure a resounding victory against Morocco. This farewell match marked Bopanna's 33rd and final Davis Cup appearance, as the Indian tennis stalwart bid adieu to the prestigious tournament in style.

Rohan Bopanna bid farewell to his illustrious Davis Cup career with a splendid straight-set triumph, partnering with Yuki Bhambri. This win not only secured India's lead of 2-1 in the World Group II tie against Morocco but also marked a memorable conclusion to Bopanna's Davis Cup journey. The 43-year-old tennis veteran, stepping onto the court for his 33rd and final Davis Cup appearance, joined forces with Bhambri to swiftly secure a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi at the Mini Stadium. The match lasted just over an hour, with Sumit Nagal now having the opportunity to clinch the tie in India's favor by winning against Yassine Dlimi.

In a poignant moment, Bopanna laid his India jersey on the court, symbolising the culmination of his illustrious Davis Cup career that saw him participate in 33 ties, claiming a total of 23 victories, including 13 in doubles. The emotional occasion was witnessed by Bopanna's family and friends, who flew to Lucknow in significant numbers to witness his final Davis Cup appearance.

The stands were filled with about 50 of Bopanna's family and friends, all adorned in T-shirts featuring an image of Bopanna waving the tricolor.

During the match, Younes struggled to hold his serve and couldn't withstand the relentless pressure from the Indian duo. The only break point the Indians faced came during Bhambri's service game, which they successfully defended.

The Indian duo secured an early advantage by breaking Younes in the opening stages of the match. Bhambri's well-executed backhand return forced Younes to net the volley, granting the Indians a break point opportunity. Benchetrit attempted an angled volley winner in response to Bhambri's return but sent the ball out of bounds, solidifying the Indians' 3-1 lead. Bopanna followed with a flawless service game to extend the lead to 4-1.

Also Read: US Open 2023: Women's singles final draws more viewers than Djokovic-Medvedev clash

Younes faced mounting pressure on his serve once more in the eighth game. Bopanna delivered a winner at 15-15, and the Moroccan player committed a double fault, granting the Indians two break points. Yuki capitalized on the set point with a volley winner, sealing a swift conclusion to the first set in just 34 minutes.

In the second set, Bopanna's formidable serve continued to dominate. He commenced the proceedings with a comfortable hold, while Bhambri encountered a challenging moment on his serve during the third game. However, they successfully defended the break point.

Younes held a 40-0 advantage on his serve in the fourth game but faltered, committing a double fault and numerous unforced errors, thus surrendering his serve for the third time in the match.

Bhambri stepped up to serve out the match, sealing a triumphant conclusion to an extraordinary day for Indian tennis.

Also Read: Simona Halep receives four-year tennis ban for doping violations