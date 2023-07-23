Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Carlos Alcaraz shines, but Spain suffers defeat at Hopman Cup

    Carlos Alcaraz displayed his tennis prowess with a brilliant performance at the Hopman Cup, defeating Borna Coric in a thrilling encounter. However, Spain faced a disappointing exit from the team competition after Rebeka Masarova's defeat. 

    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 9:38 PM IST

    Despite Carlos Alcaraz's impressive victory over Croatia's Borna Coric at the Hopman Cup, Spain faced a disappointing exit from the rebooted team competition. The newly-crowned Wimbledon champion showcased his skills, winning 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 10-5 against Coric. However, Spain's hopes of reaching the final against Switzerland were dashed when Rebeka Masarova fell to a straightforward defeat against Donna Vekic, with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-1.

    The Spanish team had a challenging task ahead, needing to secure a 3-0 victory over Croatia to have a shot at Sunday's final. Unfortunately, their hopes were further shattered in the mixed doubles match, where Alcaraz and Masarova couldn't overcome the Croatian duo, Coric and Vekic, losing with a score of 1-6, 6-4, 14-12.

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Former coach claims Novak Djokovic's final performance was uncharacteristic

    The outcome favoured Croatia, as they advanced to the highly-anticipated final showdown against Switzerland. Despite Spain's loss, Carlos Alcaraz's remarkable performance in the competition showcased his potential and talent on the international stage. As a newly-crowned Wimbledon champion, Alcaraz's presence in the Hopman Cup had been highly anticipated, and his performance did not disappoint.

    With Spain out of contention for the final, the competition intensified, promising an exciting clash between Croatia and Switzerland. Tennis enthusiasts eagerly await the final match to see which team will emerge victorious and claim the Hopman Cup title.

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic fined heavily for racquet outburst in against Carlos Alcaraz in the final

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 9:38 PM IST
