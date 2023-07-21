Wimbledon 2023: Former coach claims Novak Djokovic's final performance was uncharacteristic

Novak Djokovic's former coach, Nikola Pilic, has expressed his disappointment with Djokovic's unexpected loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon final.

Nikola Pilic, former coach of Novak Djokovic, expressed his belief that the Serbian tennis superstar's loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon final was not reflective of Djokovic's true abilities. Pilic asserted that if Djokovic "had played as he knows how," he would not have been defeated.

In an epic final at the All England Club, Alcaraz secured a stunning 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory, dethroning Djokovic and claiming the Wimbledon title. It marked Djokovic's first loss in a completed Wimbledon match since 2016 and his first defeat on Centre Court since the 2013 final against Andy Murray.

Djokovic had previously claimed the first two major titles of 2023, including his French Open triumph, which brought his total Grand Slam titles to a men's record of 23.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz credits Navratilova's advice for the victory against Djokovic

Regarding Djokovic's performance in the final, Pilic lamented missed opportunities and a lacklustre serving display, stating that it was "not the real Novak Djokovic" on the court that day. Despite a valiant effort to regain momentum in the fourth set, Djokovic's service movement seemed off throughout the match.

Pilic highlighted Djokovic's strong showing in the earlier rounds against players like Hubert Hurkacz, emphasising that if Djokovic had played to his potential, he would not have suffered defeat in the final.

As Djokovic and the tennis world look ahead to the upcoming US Open, only time will tell how both Djokovic and Alcaraz's careers will unfold and what records they may ultimately achieve.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic fined heavily for racquet outburst in against Carlos Alcaraz in the final