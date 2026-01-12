Aryna Sabalenka’s “biceps kiss” after beating Marta Kostyuk at the Brisbane International sparked debate. Fans linked it to Kostyuk’s past remarks on testosterone, though Sabalenka dismissed it as a playful gesture for her team, not a personal jab.

World No.1 and Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka not only made their statement with her performance but also drew attention with her unusual celebration after defeating Ukrainian opponent Marta Kostyuk in the Brisbane International Final on Sunday, January 11.

Sabalenka dominated Kostyuk in two straight sets - 6-4, 6-3 in the title clash, kicking off her season with a commanding performance and defending her Brisbane International crown. Throughout her title defence, the Belarusian star did not drop a single set, winning 10 consecutive sets across five matches to underline her dominance and flawless run at the tournament.

Additionally, none of Aryna Sabalenka’s matches went into a tiebreak, highlighting her ability to close out matches without allowing opponents to push her limit. The Brisbane International title defence is a major confidence boost for Aryna Sabalenka ahead of the Australian Open, where she will be aiming for her third triumph at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka’s ‘Biceps Kiss’ Celebration Sparks Row

The World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka sparked a controversy with her unusual celebration, which drew the attention of the tennis world. After sealing the victory over Marta Kostyuk in the Brisbane International Final, Sabalenka celebrated the win by kissing both her biceps during the on-court celebrations before the trophy ceremony.

The 27-year-old’s celebration was as unique as it was eye-catching, with the gesture quickly going viral on social media. However, Sabalenka and Kostyuk shook hands at the nets, with the Belarusian praising the Ukrainian opponent during the trophy ceremony, but the latter declined to take the former’s name.

“First, I want to congratulate Marta and her team on an incredible start to the season. I wish you all the best. I hope we meet many more times in the finals to show great tennis,” Sabalenka said.

Aryna Sabalenka and Marta Kostyuk have met five times in their career, with the Belarusian winning on all five occasions, recording a 100% win over the Ukrainian tennis player on the WTA Tour, a rivalry that has often been viewed through the prism of the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Why Sabalenka’s Celebration Controversy?

Though the victory was purely sporting in nature, Aryna Sabalenka’s celebration drew massive attention and scrutiny from the tennis world. The ‘biceps-kiss’ celebration by the Belarusian appeared to have stemmed from a controversial remark by Marta Kostyuk, who accused ‘certain players’ of possessing higher testosterone levels.

In October 2025, at the Wuhan Open, Kostyuk stirred controversy by suggesting that top-ranked female players like Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek might have a natural advantage due to higher levels of testosterone.

“We all have our own biological structure. Some have a higher level of testosterone, some have lower. It’s just natural, and that definitely helps. I feel smaller than them,” a Ukrainian tennis player said.

Additionally, Aryna Kostyuk has had a frosty relationship with Aryna Sabalenka, which came to light when the former refused to shake hands with the Belarusian at the French Open 2023, apparently due to her firm stance on not shaking hands with Russian or Belarusian players as a protest against the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Heading into the Brisbane International Final, the backdrop of past tensions and off-court controversies added extra intrigue to the clash.

Sabalenka Dismisses Celebration of Kostyuk’s Past Remark

At the post-match press conference, Aryna Sabalenka was asked about her unique ‘beer-biceps’ celebration after winning over Marta Kostyuk in the Brisbane International Final. In response, Sabalenka stated that it was for her team rather than aimed at provoking or responding to any comments from her opponent.

“During the game I made a lot of aggressive, heavy winners,” Sabalenka explained.

“I was just making fun with my team,” he added.

Aryna Sabalenka will next return to action in the upcoming Australian Open 2025, where he aims to clinch her third triumph in Melbourne and the fifth Grand Slam title.