Yulia Putintseva defeated Zeynep Sonmez in three sets at the Australian Open 2026, overcoming a hostile crowd. Booed during the match, she celebrated with a defiant on-court dance and later called the spectators’ behavior “disrespectful.”

Kazakhstani tennis player, Yulia Putintseva, was booed by sections of the crowd during her third-round win over Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey at the Australian Open 2026 in Melbourne on Friday, January 23.

Putintseva secured her spot in the fourth round of the Melbourne Grand Slam with a three-set win over Sonmez - 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, in 2 hours and 35 minutes. Kazakhstani dominated the opening set but faced resistance in the second, as Zeynep Sonmez bounced back as Sonmez bounced back to force a tiebreak. In the third set, Yulia Putintseva stayed composed and played aggressively to close out the match and advance to the fourth round.

However, Yulia Putintseva was met with hostility from sections of the crowd, who reportedly tried to distract her after every point and serve. The Turkish spectators at the Show Court Arena of Melbourne Park continuously shouted and made noise during rallies, but the Kazakhstani tennis player stayed composed and focused on her game, playing aggressively secure her win in the third round.

Yulia Putintseva wins the on-court and mental battle

The hostility of the Turkish crowd, who were rallying behind Zeynep Sonmez throughout the match, failed to shake Yulia Putintseva’s focus as the Kazakhstani tennis star kept her intensity, controlled the rallies, and clinched the deciding set to move into the fourth round. The atmosphere at Show Court Arena was all the more charged with tension and excitement throughout the match.

After winning the match point to seal a three-set victory over Zeynep Sonmez, Putintseva was booed by Turkish spectators, but the Kazakhstani tennis star responded by putting her hand to her ear and blowing kisses to the hostile crowd, who apparently wanted her to lose the match to the Turkish player, and the proceed to acknowledge the support from the Kazakhstani crowd at the Melbourne Park.

However, what caught the attention of the spectators was Yulia Putintseva playfully breaking into a on-court dance, celebrating her hard-fought victory in a full view of both boos and cheers, turning a tense atmosphere into a memorable spectacle at Melbourne Park.

The Turkish crowd’s hostility toward Putintseva seemingly stemmed from their support for Zeynep Sonmez, who had become the fan favourite as she was chasing history to become the first Turkish woman to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam, and the stands were packed with filled with Turkish flags and vocal supporters.

The boos from the Turkish spectators further intensified after Kazakhstani tennis player cupped her ear, blew kisses, and danced in full view of the crowd, turning her celebration into a bold statement of triumph and defiance amid the charged atmosphere.

Puntintseva Speaks on Turkish Crowd Hostility

Yuliva Puntintseva’s response to the crowd boos became one of the most talked about amid the ongoing edition of the Australian Open, as her gesture was deemed provocative by some fans. Speaking at the press conference after the third round win, Puntintseva described crowd behaviour as ‘disrespectful’, adding that some were screaming or coughing during her crucial points.

She further added that the actions only further strengthened her determination to stay focused and fight for every point, and stay fully committed on the court despite the hostile atmosphere.

“The guy started coughing just for my shot. I was like, ok, now I’m not gonna lose... I was ready to fight until I die there,” the Kazakstani tennis player said.

“There’s always someone in favor and someone to cheer for. That’s what’s great about the sport. But today I think there were a lot of disrespectful moments, when they were screaming between my first and second serves. Screaming, not even like really loud, like just to make me make a mistake.

“In the game, I think it was 4-3, it was a big point, I opened the court very good, I take my forehand, and the guy just started like coughing just for my shot. I was like ‘Okay, now I’m not gonna lose.’ Like really. I was ready to take it all. I was ready to fight until I die there. What can I do? Some people have an education in tennis, and some of them do not,” she added.

Yulia Putintseva will continue to quest for her maiden Grand Slam title when she takes on Iva Jovic of the USA in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2026 on Sunday, January 25. Putintseva moved past the third round at the Melbourne Grand Slam for the first time in her 14th appearance.