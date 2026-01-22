Iga Swiatek reached the Australian Open third round with a straight-sets win over Marie Bouzkova. Afterward, the six-time major champion criticised the packed WTA calendar, saying the season is too long and it’s impossible for players to fully reset.

Six-time major champion Iga Swiatek stepped up her criticism of the tennis schedule Thursday, saying that the season was too long and it was impossible to switch off.

The Polish second seed turned on the style to motor past the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-3 and into the Australian Open third round in Melbourne.

It set up a clash against Russian world number 33 Anna Kalinskaya, who swept past Austria's Julia Grabher 6-3, 6-3.

Lack of Recovery Time due to Packed Calendar Year

While Swiatek said she felt physically fine, she let rip about the ever-growing WTA schedule.

"For sure the schedule is packed. There's not much time to reset completely. It's kind of impossible," she said.

"It feels like there's no beginning of the season and end of the season because honestly, for people that work physically for 11 months basically, getting 10 days without the racquet, it's not enough time to reset.

"I mean, that's what I got. Because for four days you're still thinking about the season and last days you already think about the preparation for the next one."

Unplugging for Better

Swiatek said her goal for 2026 was to try and "go somewhere and just reset and not do anything".

"Like, unplug a bit better. Hopefully I'm going to have more energy till the end of the season."

Swiatek has won four French Opens, the US Open and Wimbledon, but a title at Melbourne Park has proved elusive, with the 24-year-old making the semi-finals twice.

Last year she surged into the last four but failed to get past eventual winner Madison Keys.

Swiatek Enters AO on Back of Defeats

Swiatek arrived in Melbourne this year on the back of two singles defeats at the lead-up United Cup and was then pushed hard by Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue in round one.

She was more convincing against Bouzkova, cutting down on the 35 unforced errors against Yuan to 27, while blasting 31 winners.

Serving was an issue for both players early on, exchanging first-set breaks before Swiatek got into her rhythm to take charge.

The Pole served to love to open set two, but a pair of baseline errors handed the Czech a break and she consolidated for a 3-1 advantage.

But it was a fleeting lead with Swiatek levelling at 3-3 and making the crucial break for 5-3 with a backhand winner before serving out for the match.