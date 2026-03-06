Harbhajan Singh praised India's thrilling 7-run win over England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. He lauded Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya's death bowling that secured India's place in the final despite a brilliant century by Jacob Bethell.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh hailed Team India's win against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal on Thursday. He credited the bowling efforts of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, but also acknowledged that there could have been a better execution from India's overall bowling group in the match.

India secured a thrilling seven-run victory in a high-scoring affair at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium over England to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup 2026. Despite India scoring as many as 253/7 in the first innings, England only fell short of just seven runs in the end after a brilliant century by Jacob Bethell. With England appearing to be on course for victory, the match's turning point came when Jasprit Bumrah delivered a brilliant 18th over, conceding just six runs while England needed 45 from the final three overs at the start of it. Following his effort, Hardik Pandya further tightened the pressure with an excellent penultimate over, giving away only nine runs and dismissing Sam Curran.

Harbhajan Singh on India's Performance

Speaking to ANI, Harbhajan Singh praised India's performance at Wankhede Stadium after their semifinal win. He commended Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for their mature bowling in a tight match, while noting that the overall bowling effort could have been better. Despite the close finish, he was pleased with the victory and encouraged the team to continue playing the same brand of cricket in the final to make India proud.

"India played fantastic cricket at Wankhede. The match got very close even after India having scored over 250 runs. But the way Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya bowled, they showed a lot of maturity and got the team through to the finals. There was only a difference of one big hit in the end. I feel we could have been better with bowling. Nevertheless, the good thing is that India won the match," Harbhajan Singh said.

"For the final, I would only like to urge the team to keep playing the brand of cricket that they have played so far. I am sure you guys will make India proud," Harbhajan added.

Thrilling Semifinal Recap

Put to bat first, a fiery knock from Sanju Samson (89* in 42 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and cameos from Shivam Dube (43 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes), Ishan Kishan (39 in 18 balls, with four boundaries), Hardik Pandya (27 in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (21 in seven balls, with three sixes) took India to 253/7 in 20 overs.

Despite having England down at 95/4, India could not dominate them as Jacob Bethell (105 in 48 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Will Jacks (35 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) put a counter-attacking 77-run stand for the fifth wicket. Bethell continued to march on even after Jacks' dismissal and a fiery four-ball cameo of 19 from Jofra Archer took England really close, but not to the finishing line, ending at 246/7.

Up Next: The Final

The final is set to take place in Ahmedabad, where India will look to continue their impressive run and secure another major ICC title by defeating New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8. (ANI)