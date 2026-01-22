Novak Djokovic reached the Australian Open 2026 third round, chasing a 25th Grand Slam, but a fan stole the show with a viral shirt showing Djokovic as the ‘father’ of rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, amusing fans across social media.

The World No.4 and Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a record-extending 11th Australian Open triumph and record-breaking 25th Grand Slam with a second-round win over Francesco Maestrelli of Italy on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Thursday, January 22.

Djokovic eased past qualifier Mastrelli in three straight sets - 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, in 2 hours and 15 minutes to advance to the third round of the Australian Open 2026, staying on course for a history in Melbourne. Throughout the match, the 38-year-old looked in complete control, dictating the play from the baseline and using his experience to keep the Italian under pressure.

In the first two rounds of the ongoing Australian Open 2026, Novak Djokovic did not show any signs of slowing down despite concerns over his health after sustaining a neck injury during a practice ahead of the Melbourne Major. The second round win over Francesco Maestrelli is the Serbian’s 399th victory in his Grand Slam career, inching closer to 400 Major match wins.

Djokovic's Fan Creativity Steals Spotlight

As Novak Djokovic cruised into the third round, keeping his hopes alive for a record 25th Grand Slam triumph, the Serbian tennis star's fan creativity caught the attention of fans and cameramen alike on Rod Laver Arena.

In a picture that went viral on social media, a fan was spotted holding a shirt with a graphic depicting Djokovic holding a baby Carlos Alcaraz in his arms, while Jannik Sinner stood beside him holding his hand, a playful illustration that quickly gained traction on the internet.

The graphic apparently tries to portray that Novak Djokovic is the ‘father’ of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, teasing the young stars and poking fun at their rivalry with the Serbian, in a humorous take that amused fans across social media. The creativity by the Serbian tennis star’s fan quickly became talk of the tournament.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been Novak Djokovic’s fiercest challengers in recent years, as they frequently battled the 24-time Grand Slam champion on the biggest stages. Sinner and Alcaraz created a roadblock in Djokovic’s quest for Grand Slam glory last year, as the Serbian lost the semifinals of the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, preventing him from adding to his tally while the young stars continued to push the boundaries of men’s tennis.

In the last calendar year, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz dominated the Grand Slams, with the Italian winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while the Spaniard and World No.1 clinched French Open and US Open titles, cementing their status as the leading young challengers to Djokovic’s long-standing dominance.

‘That’s Next-Level Fan Energy’

Novak Djokovic’s fan creativity was captured on camera during the Serbian tennis star’s second-round match on Rod Laver and later shared widely on social media, with many praising the humor and ingenuity behind the shirt.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), tennis enthusiasts flooded the platform with reactions, while calling the creativity ‘brilliant’ and ‘next-level fan energy,’ and others shared amusement over the playful depiction of Djokovic with baby Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, while others joked about the creativity and chaos of the Australian Open fan culture.

Novak Djokovic will continue his hunt for the 25th Grand Slam title when he takes on Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the third round on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 24. Meanwhile, Djokovic is just one match win away from equalling his former rival and Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer’s record of 102 wins at the Australian Open, putting him on the brink of another historic milestone in Melbourne.

Recently, Novak Djokovic achieved a rare feat by recording 100 match wins at three different Grand Slam tournaments, the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon, underscoring his unparalleled consistency and dominance across all majors in tennis history.