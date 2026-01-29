Australian Open chief Craig Tiley addressed privacy concerns raised by Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff over backstage cameras. Calling it a fine line between promotion and privacy, Tiley said organisers will listen to players and review camera policies.

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said Thursday it was "a fine line" between player promotion and privacy after top stars complained about backstage cameras at the Grand Slam, with Iga Swiatek comparing it to a zoo.

The debate ignited when Coco Gauff was caught on camera repeatedly smashing her racquet in the bowels of the stadium following her defeat in the Melbourne quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The United States two-time major winner was unhappy that what she thought was a private moment to vent her frustrations was broadcast for the world to see, with the footage going viral online.

‘Are We Animals in the Zoo?’

Several other players leapt to her defence and agreed that they deserved more privacy.

World number two Swiatek said: "The question is, are we tennis players, or are we animals in the zoo where they are observed even when they poop?"

Speaking publicly for the first time on the debate, tournament director Tiley told the Tennis Channel: "We want to listen to the players, we want to really understand what their needs and what their wants are.

"So that's the first question we'll ask, we've heard you and whatever adjustments (we) need to make we will make," he said.

‘Fine Line Between Player ad Event Promotions’

He pointed out that while television cameras are in places including the player gym, other rooms are off-limits -- that includes the locker room, coaches room and recovery rooms.

"It's a fine line between the player promotion and event promotion and where the cameras are," he said.

He added: "We'll continue to review it and make sure the players are comfortable with it.

"But at the same time we also want to bring the fan and the player closer because we believe as tennis players we can really help lift up their value and also the love the fans have for them.

"It's a fine line we've got to keep walking."