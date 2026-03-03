England captain Harry Brook praised Will Jacks for his stellar T20 World Cup, where the all-rounder has won four Player of the Match awards, equalling Shane Watson's record. Brook called his performance 'phenomenal' and praised his character.

Jacks' 'Phenomenal' World Cup Performance

England captain Harry Brook has praised all-rounder Will Jacks for his stellar performances in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, highlighting the young player's resilience and character in a demanding role. Jacks is having a dream campaign in the ongoing World Cup, having won four Player of the Match awards for his side. He has equalled the former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson's record for most POTM awards in a single edition (four in the 2012 edition).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The English all-rounder has made 191 runs in the tournament in seven innings with an average of 63 and a strike rate of 176. He has hit 14 fours and 12 sixes so far in the tournament. The 27-year-old all-rounder has scalped seven wickets in this marquee tournament while bowling off-spin.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Brook said, "Jacks has been outstanding. To do that in his first proper World Cup, playing every game, is phenomenal. We chatted to him in Sri Lanka [during the pre-World Cup tour] when he had a thanks-for-coming game. He didn't bowl, didn't bat and got the ball once or twice in the field."

The England skipper added, "We said to him it was a role that gives you a lot of reward when you do win games, and that you are playing this role, or it is hard for you to get in the side. He has embraced that position and done exceptionally well. The character he has shown has been awesome."

Brook on Captaincy and Game Management

Brook also shared insights into his tactical approach to bowling and game management, highlighting the strategic thinking behind field placements and over-rate decisions.

On-field Communication and Tactics

"We have had a lot of pressure games and the calmer you can stay as a captain helps in every facet of the game. You can see me holding on to the ball a bit longer. I want to have a conversation with the bowler, make sure they know what they are trying to bowl, make them think about one thing. For example, with wide yorkers, I am not that bothered about the line you bowl. I just want you to hit the yorker length," Brook said.

The England skipper further added, "Unless the batter is scooping, no one is going to hit you for four or six. You can set funky fields, but if you nail your length, it's usually one dot or wicket. With us bowling a lot more spin now, we do try to get ahead of the over rate and slow the game down. It works better in certain situations than others, but that is the beauty of playing spin. You can use the maximum amount of minutes you have got."

Strategising Bowling Changes

Brook also spoke about his thought process in managing bowlers throughout a match. "I always have options in my head. I tell the lads who is potentially going to be bowling the second over. Sometimes it changes, sometimes it doesn't. After that it's watching the game, seeing how it's playing out and trying to get the most effective bowler in a situation. I want to make it as uncomfortable as possible for the batter coming in at all times."

England to Face India in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

England reached their fifth straight T20 World Cup semi-final. The Three Lions will face defending champions Team India in the second semi-final of the 2026 edition at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. (ANI)