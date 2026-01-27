Coco Gauff’s Australian Open 2026 run ended in a quarterfinal loss to Elina Svitolina. Frustrated, she was filmed smashing her racquet in the tunnel, which she later defended as a way to release emotion without taking it out on her teammates.

The American tennis star Coco Gauff’s quest for the maiden Australian Open triumph came to an end after a quarterfinal defeat to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, January 27.

Gauff, who lost only two sets en route to the last eight, struggled to find her rhythm as she was outclassed by the Ukrainian in two straight sets - 1-6, 2-6 in just 59 minutes. Elina Svitolina dominated from the outset, breaking Coco Gauff repeatedly and never allowing the American to settle into the contest.

Coco Gauff struggled to match the intensity and precision of Elina Svitolina’s play, repeatedly losing and committing numerous unforced errors as the Ukrainian maintained control throughout the contest. The American tennis star reached the semifinal at Melbourne Park in 2024, but her hopes of reaching the final this year were eventually dashed.

Gauff Vents Frustration on her Racquet

The American tennis star was visibly disappointed over her performance and defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, as she was completely outplayed by her opponent, who did not leave any room for Coco Gauff to make her comeback into the contest, making it a one-sided quarterfinal clash on Rod Laver Arena.

Gauff left the arena with disillusionment on her face as the American attempted to find a moment away from the cameras to release her frustration over the defeat. After entering the secluded area of the player’s call room, where she could briefly be alone, Coco Gauff vented out her frustration by smashing her racquet repeatedly against the concrete floor, which was caught on the camera inside the tunnel.

The people around the area were left stunned by her outburst, and soon clips of the incident began to quickly circulate on social media, as the heavy defeat and her racquet-smashing spread across social media.

The Australian Open 2026 was the beginning of Coco Gauff’s season, but her heavy quarterfinal defeat to Elina Stivolina and subsequent racquet smashing became one of the talking points, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans and tennis enthusiasts online.

‘I Don’t Think It’s a Bad Thing’

Coco Gauff venting out her frustration over the quarterfinal defeat at the Australian Open 2026 showed her intense disappointment and competitive spirit, as she smashed her racquet repeatedly in the secluded call room.

Speaking at the press conference, the American tennis star defended her outburst, stating that it was her personal way of releasing her frustrations while not affecting her team, acknowledging her emotions while emphasizing thatcher teammates did not deserve any negativity.

“Yeah, definitely. I think for me, I know myself. I don’t want to lash out on my team. They’re good people. They don’t deserve that. I know I’m emotional. I just took the minute to go and do that. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I don’t try to do it on court in front of kids and things like that,” the World No.3 said.

“But I do know I need to let out that emotion.. otherwise I’m just gonna be snappy with the people around me. I don’t want to do that. Like I said, they don’t deserve it. They did their best. I did mine. Just need to let the frustration out,” she added.

After the Australian Open 2026 exit following a quarterfinal defeat, Coco Gauff is likely to play the Doha International Open, which will take place on February 7.