Novak Djokovic faces Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semi-final as he chases a record 25th Grand Slam. Acknowledging the rise of Sinner and Alcaraz, the 38-year-old insists he won’t surrender and will fight till the last point.

Novak Djokovic knows all too well the mountain he must scale to capture an elusive record 25th Grand Slam crown, but the Serbian great is not ready to "walk out with a white flag" just yet.

The 38-year-old was gifted passage into an Australian Open semi-final showdown with Jannik Sinner after Lorenzo Musetti retired hurt when in complete control of their last-eight clash, 6-4, 6-3, 1-3.

It followed a free ride through the fourth round when Jakub Mensik withdrew without a ball being hit.

His charmed run has pitted the 38-year-old against world number two and double defending champion Sinner in a blockbuster on Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Djokovic Creating His Own History

Djokovic needs to reverse a run of five straight defeats to the Italian to make his 11th Australian Open final, where either Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz or German third seed Alexander Zverev awaits.

Djokovic was crushed by Sinner in last year's French Open and Wimbledon semi-finals, but remains optimistic he can still pull off an upset.

"I'm creating my own history and I think I've been very clear when I say what my intention is in terms of achievements and objectives and results," said Djokovic, who is into a mind-blowing 55th Grand Slam semi-final.

"I want to get to the championship match in every tournament, particularly Slams.

"Are they (Sinner and Alcaraz) better right now than me and all the other guys? Yes, they are. I mean, the quality and the level is amazing.

"But does that mean that I walk out with a white flag? No. I'm going to fight until the last shot, until the last point, and do my very best to challenge them."

Djokovic Hails Sinner as the ‘Most Professional Athlete’

Ten-time Melbourne winner Djokovic has been trying to move past Margaret Court and clinch a landmark 25th major since his last one at the US Open in 2023.

It has proved increasingly difficult with the emergence of Sinner and Alcaraz, who have shared every Slam title since then.

Despite being odds-on favourite, Sinner said he was still learning from Djokovic and would not be underestimating him.

"He is I think the most professional athlete we have here in the locker room," he said.

"Obviously he has a huge package of experience. You see him on the court, you know he knows how to handle every situation the best possible way.

"Me, as a 24-year-old, I'm lucky to have someone like him in front of my eyes, and I can hopefully learn something.

"I feel like every day, every time he plays, I can learn something about him, about Carlos, about all the other great, great players.

"He's an inspiration for all of us and especially the young players."

Alcaraz Faces Zevrev Threat

Alcaraz is on his own mission -- to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam of all four majors aged just 22. Rafael Nadal did it at 24.

He has been in ominous touch so far in Melbourne, but faces a tricky challenge in the form of Zverev, who is still seeking an elusive first major crown at the age of 28.

The German made the final last year and was thumped by Sinner before his season was blighted by shoulder, back and ankle injuries.

But he is pain-free and with a newly aggressive approach could pose a threat.

"I feel happy on court because I am playing pain-free and I'm playing a good level," he said.

"I've worked on my aggressive game. I've worked on my first shots after the serve, my first forehand after the serve, maybe a bit more serve and volleying as well.

"If those things work for me, then I think success will come as well."

Alcaraz Ready for Zverev Challenge

Alcaraz, who is into his first Australian Open semi-final, practised with the German before the tournament and noted that his level was "really, really high".

"It's going to be a great battle," he said. "I will be ready, for sure.

"I will be well-prepared for that match. If he wants to beat me, he has to sweat a lot."

