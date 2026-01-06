Australian Open prize money jumps 16% to Aus$111.5M. Singles champions to earn Aus$4.15M each, while first-round losers also see boosted payouts. Tournament starts Jan 18.

Players at this month's Australian Open will be competing for a record prize pool with organisers on Tuesday announcing a 16 percent increase in the total purse to Aus$111.5 million (US$75 million).

The winners of the men's and women's singles at the first Grand Slam of the year will each take home Aus$4.15 million (US$2.79 million), up 19 percent from last year's Aus$3.5 million.

Players beaten in the opening round will get Aus$150,000 (US$100,750), while even those knocked out in the first round of qualifying receive Aus$40,500 (US$27,200).

Support for All Players

Tournament director Craig Tiley said it reflected Tennis Australia's commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level, from rising stars to Grand Slam champions.

"From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 percent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we're ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors," he said.

"By supporting players at all levels, we're building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans."

The tournament gets under way at Melbourne Park on January 18, with Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys defending their titles.

