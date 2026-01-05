Daniil Medvedev urged the Australian Open to start night sessions earlier, ideally at 6:00 pm, to avoid post-midnight finishes, citing his own and historic late matches—but admitted broadcaster demands make this change unlikely.

Daniil Medvedev on Monday renewed his call for the Australian Open to begin its night sessions earlier, after the Russian endured a string of recent post-midnight finishes at Melbourne Park, but admitted there was little chance of it happening.

Medvedev complained that late finishes at the first Grand Slam of the year, which begins on January 18 in Melbourne, were unfair to players, spectators, and officials and benefited nobody.

But he conceded that the demands of television broadcasters came first, so change would not happen.

"It never will, because TV's controlling everything and I think there is always a reason why it (starts at) 7:00 pm and not 6:00 pm," said Medvedev, who has suffered from matches finishing in the early hours of the morning on his last two Australian Open appearances.

Medvedev's Late Night Matches Dilemma

A year ago, Medvedev was beaten by Learner Tien in a Melbourne Park match that finished at 2:55 am.

In 2024, on his way to the final, he beat Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori in a second-round clash that ended at 3:39 am.

"I don't think it will ever change," said Medvedev after his 6-2, 6-3 opening round win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at the Brisbane International on Monday.

"And again, I'm happy to play the night session if I need to, and I would not cry about it."

Lleyton Hewitt Made History at Australian Open

The Australian Open stages two matches in its evening sessions, which begin at 7:00 pm on the two main show courts, and it has a notorious reputation for finishes well after midnight.

In 2023, three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray's five-hour, 45-minute epic against Thanasi Kokkinakis finished at 4:05 am and also led to calls for change.

In 2008, Lleyton Hewitt beat Marcos Baghdatis in an Australian Open match that finished at 4:34 am, the latest finish in Grand Slam history.

Early Night Session Starts for Early Finish

Medvedev said it made sense to start at 6:00 pm to try to finish earlier.

"I like soccer, but here I don't watch the Premier League because it's at two in the morning," he said.

"It's pretty much the same -- people who really love tennis would like to see it at six because then they are almost sure to watch both matches.

"OK, if it goes ridiculously long, (instead of finishing) at three, it would finish at two. It's better for everyone."

