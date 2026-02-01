Chennaiyin FC suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Mumbai City FC in their ISL 2026 opener. An unfortunate own goal in the 49th minute was the decider in a match where Chennaiyin, with four debutants, showed strong effort but failed to score.

Despite a strong, collective effort, Chennaiyin FC fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League 2026 opener on Thursday at the Mumbai Football Arena, according to an ISL release. Head coach Clifford Miranda named four debutants in his first ISL lineup of the season, with Alberto Noguera, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Imran Khan, and Inigo Martin all handed their Chennaiyin bows. Lalrinliana Hnamte anchored the midfield, while Irfan Yadwad completed an otherwise new-look attack.

Cagey First Half Sees Both Sides Battle

Chennaiyin weathered early pressure in a cagey opening, with both sides trading challenges and early bookings in their battle for control. Bemammer and Hnamte were quick to break up Mumbai City's advances, while Noguera dropped into pockets to knit play together. Out wide, Imran and Irfan held their width as Martin probed the channels, with the backline maintaining shape. Mohammad Nawaz was called into action twice in the opening quarter, punching clear under pressure before producing a superb stop in the 18th minute to deny Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

As the half wore on, the Marina Machans began to settle into rhythm. Nawaz continued to command his area with authority, while Chennaiyin started to ask questions at the other end through teasing deliveries from the flanks. Irfan's flicked header was blocked behind for a corner, and he was inches away from meeting another inviting cross from Imran. The winger later cut inside and tried his luck from distance, capping a promising spell before the break.

Own Goal Proves Decisive

Chennaiyin fell behind shortly after the restart, conceding an unfortunate own goal in the 49th minute when Pritam deflected a cross into the net. Miranda responded with proactive changes, introducing Eduardo Kau and Vivek S, both making their ISL debut alongside Martin, before later sending on Gurkirat Singh and Maheson Singh to inject fresh energy.

Irfan remained at the heart of the attacking thrust, seeing a shot blocked before attempting an acrobatic effort from a corner shortly after the hour. The pressure mounted as the lively Irfan forced a sharp save from a tight angle in the 74th minute, sparking a flurry of attempts that culminated in Pritam volleying over from inside the box.

Jiteshwor Singh was introduced late on as Chennaiyin pushed numbers forward, but Mumbai City held firm despite Mandar glancing a header just wide in stoppage time.

Looking Ahead

Chennaiyin will return to action on Monday, February 23, with a trip to Kolkata to face Mohun Bagan-the second of a four-match spell on the road. (ANI)