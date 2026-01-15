Novak Djokovic sparked fresh concerns ahead of the Australian Open 2026 after cutting a practice short due to a neck injury. Following his Adelaide withdrawal, doubts over his fitness for a record 11th Melbourne Park title remain uncertain.

Ahead of the Australian Open 2026, the former World No.1 and the Serbian tennis star, Novak Djokovic, sparked fresh health concerns during practice at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, January 14. The main draw of the upcoming edition of the Australian Open will kick off on January 18 and conclude on February 1.

Novak Djokovic is one of the watch-out players at the Australian Open, given his impressive track record at Melbourne Park, winning a record 10 titles and boasting a winning percentage of 91 percent at the hard-court Grand Slam tournament. The 38-year-old recently withdrew from the Adelaide International, preceding the Australian Open, as he was ‘not quite physically ready’ to compete.

Djokovic’s withdrawal from the Adelaide International added concerns surrounding his fitness heading into the season-opening Grand Slam tournament. The veteran tennis player has not played any competitive tournament since his last appearance in the final of the Hellenic Championship in Greece in November 2025, making his physical condition a key talking point ahead of the Australian Open 2025.

Neck Injury Sparks Fresh Health Concerns

Novak Djokovic arrived in Melbourne on Tuesday, January 13, and without wasting any time, he began his first training session at the Rod Laver Arena to prepare for his quest for a record-extending 11th Australian Open triumph and record-breaking 25th Grand Slam triumph, which he has been chasing over the past few seasons.

On Wednesday, January 14, the Serbian tennis legend had two practice sessions, one with Daniil Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena and the other with Jiri Lehecka on Court 10. In the first practice session with Medvedev, Novak Djokovic reportedly did not have any physical discomfort, but during the second session with Lehecka, the veteran tennis player showed fresh signs of injury concerns, forcing him to cut short the session.

According to Tennis Channel, Djokovic cut short his second practice session in just 12 minutes due to a neck issue, raising health concerns ahead of the Australian Open, with the extent of the injury yet to be clarified by the camp. The Serbian tennis star was reportedly receiving treatment on the back of his neck during the evening practice session in Melbourne, with his physiotherapist, who massaged his neck for several minutes before ending the session early. It is uncertain whether Novak Djokovic has normal neck pain or something more serious, like spinal-related issues, which can be debilitating and pose a serious concern ahead of the Australian Open.

Djokovic’s fresh injury concerns came ahead of the Exhibition match against Francis Tiafoe at the Rod Laver Arena, which will take place on Thursday, January 15. However, there is an uncertainty whether the Serbian tennis star will feature in the exhibition, as his participation depends on the recovery of his neck ahead of the match.

Will Djokovic Participate in the Australian Open 2026?

Novak Djokovic has been pitted against Pedro Martinez of Spain in the first round of the Australian Open 2026 on Sunday, January 18. With three days left for the first Grand Slam of the season to begin, all eyes will be on the Serbian tennis star’s fitness update and whether he will be able to take the court for his opening-round clash.

The 38-year-old has not played a competitive match since November 2025, and his withdrawal from the Adelaide International due to not being fully physically ready has added to the uncertainty surrounding his readiness for the Australian Open. In the previous season, Djokovic showed signs of physical strain and inconsistency, including retiring hurt from the Australian Open semifinals and struggling with the fitness-related interruptions in other matches.

Novak Djokovic’s fitness concerns, given his age and recent injury interruption,s have become a major talking point ahead of the Australian Open 2025. Though the Serbian is declared full fit to play the first Grand Slam of the season, he will tough task in hand to reclaim the Australian Open triumph as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, both in top form, are expected to be among the biggest threats in the draw.

Sinner and Alcaraz blocked the 24-time Grand Slam champion from winning any of the four majors in the previous season, highlighting the stiff competition Djokovic will face as he aims to extend his record and prove his fitness at Melbourne Park.