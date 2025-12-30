Novak Djokovic dismissed retirement talks, eyeing the LA Olympics 2028 as a “guiding star.” Despite age and rivals Alcaraz and Sinner, the 24-time Grand Slam champ aims for a 25th major while staying competitive at the top level.

The World No.4 and 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, dismissed talks of his retirement from his illustrious tennis career as he kept his focus on competing in the Los Angeles (LA) Olympics in 2028. Djokovic is currently 38, and there have been speculations about how long he will continue at the top level of the sport.

The Serbian tennis legend had a decent ATP season this year, winning two titles at the Geneva Open and the Hellenic Championships, and reaching the semifinals of all Grand Slam tournaments, underlining his sustained competitiveness at the highest level. Earlier this year, during Rafael Nadal’s farewell ceremony at the French Open, Djokovic admitted that a part of him had left tennis after his old rival and Spianard’s retirement.

After the Wimbledon semifinal exit, losing to eventual Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic stated that he felt physically challenged and was unable to move as he hoped, admitting that his age and physical toll of the season made it tough for him to compete with younger generations, especially Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

‘LA Olympics 2028 Is Kind of a Guiding Star’

Amid the talks of Novak Djokovic’s future ahead of the 2026 season, the Serbian tennis legend stated he has no set timeline, with the LA Olympics 2028 as a ‘guiding star’. The veteran tennis player emphasized his love and passion for the sport, adding that he is willing to continue playing as long as his body and performance allow him to compete at the highest level.

“I do want to keep on going. The LA Olympics 2028 is kind of a guiding star, but honestly, there is no limit. So, let's see. You know what I mean? Let's just keep going,” Djokovic said at the World Sports Summit in Dubai on Monday, December 28.

“I love hitting the tennis ball, and I love competing. I was saying to the guys that I was talking to, the greats in football, that it's really about passion and love, and as long as you really feel like you're playing on a high level and your body holds on, why not?” he added.

Novak Djokovic clinched his first Olympic Gold medal by defeating Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in the final at the Paris Olympics in 2024. This was his second Olympic medal for the Serbian tennis star after having won the Bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games. With his Gold medal, Djokovic achieved the feat of a Career Golden Slam, winning all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic triumph.

If Djokovic features in the LA Olympics in 2028, he will enter the Games aiming to defend his Olympic gold, potentially becoming the second tennis player after Andy Murray to win multiple Olympic singles gold medals while already holding a Career Golden Slam.

Djokovic on the Dominance of Alcaraz and Sinner

Over the past two seasons, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been dominating men’s tennis, forming a new rivalry, which earned the sobriquet ‘Sincaraz.’ Speaking on the dominance of Alcaraz and Sinner, Djokovic stated that he wanted to be part of ‘change’ in men’s tennis.

“I feel like there's a change in tennis as well that I want to be part of. So, yeah, I'm still good. I'm up for more,” Djokovic said at the event.

“The younger guys are there. Of course, they're great. [Sinner and Alcaraz] is the new big rivalry that came up. I just love seeing different generations come and go. I'm still there, so I love to observe,” he added.

Novak Djokovic lost to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the French Open and Wimbledon, while he was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz at the same stage of the US Open. This season, Sinner and Alcaraz continued to set the pace at the top of men’s tennis, trading for major titles and consistently outpacing the rest of the field.

Sinner defended his Australian Open crown and clinched his maiden Wimbledon title, while Carlos Alcaraz defended his French Open title and reclaimed his US Open crown.

Djokovic’s Quest for 25th Grand Slam Title

With Novak Djokovic refusing to set a retirement deadline, the Serbian tennis legend’s quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title appears to be very much on the cards. After winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open 2023, Djokovic has been on the hunt for his 25th major.

In the last two seasons, Djokovic reached the Australian Open semifinals twice, the Wimbledon final in 2024 and semifinal in 2025, the French Open quarterfinal in 2024 and semifinal in 2025, and the US Open third round in 2024 and semifinal in 2025. This underlines the Serbian tennis star’s continued competitiveness at the highest level, even as younger rivals like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner increasingly dominate the men’s tennis landscape.

Novak Djokovic will look to end his long quest for the 25th major, breaking the tie with former Australian tennis legend Margaret Court’s tally of 24 slams, at the Australian Open, which has been Serbian’s most successful Grand Slam, having won a record 10 titles there. Before the Australian Open, Djokovic will begin his 2026 season by playing at the Adelaide International Open.