Australian Open 2025: Frustrated Medvedev shatters net camera with racquet in 1st round clash (WATCH)

The Russian tennis star and world no.5 Daniil Medvedev displayed his absolute frustration in his first-round clash against Kasidit Samrej of Thailand at the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday, January 14.

In the ninth game of the third set, where unseeded Samrej was closing on to take the 2-1 lead, Medvedev missed a crucial point after failing to return the passing shot from the Thai opponent. Out of frustration and anger, the Russian tennis player smashed his racquet on a net camera, which got destroyed. Even his racquet snapped in the process, leading to the intensity of the outburst.

Daniil Medvedev’s epic meltdown grabbed the attention of the crowd who were present during the match at the Rod Laver Arena. The incident invited boos from the Melbourne crowd, who expressed their disapproval of Medvedev’s behaviour. The 28-year-old not only received warning from the umpire but also his act awarded two points to his opponent Kasidit Samrej in the third set. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Daniil Medvedev’s on-court outburst during the match is not new for him, as the Russian had previously displayed his frustration and anger in the matches, often receiving warning from the officials. Last year, Medvedev threw his racquet out of vexation after the judge didn’t give a call to his opponent Karen Khachanov during one of the sets in his third round defeat at Monte-Carlo Masters. The action led the officials to give him a point penalty.

In 2023, Daniil Medvedev embroiled in a controversy after he showed the middle finger to the crowd following his defeat to Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov at the Paris Masters. He was also booed in the second set when he smashed his racquet out of frustration.

There have been several incidents where Daniil Medvedev’s on-court behaviour hogged the spotlight, raising questions about his temperament and sportsmanship.

Medvedev overcame Kasidit Samrej's challenge in five-set thriller

Daniil Medvedev faced the toughest battle of his career against Kasidit Samrej during his five-set thrilling win in the first round of the men’s singles. Medvedev defeated Samrej in five sets - 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in three hours and 8 minutes in order to advance to the second round.

Medvedev won the opening set, but Samrej stunned the crowd with his comeback in the next two sets, leaving the Russian on the verge of an early exit from the tournament. However, the world no.5 managed to bounce back to win the last two sets in order to complete a five-set thriller.

Following the victory, Medvedev reserved a hilarious praise for Samrej, stating that if he continues to perform in very match, life would be good.

"I watched his matches and didn’t see this level, so I was surprised.” Russian said.

“If he plays like this every match, life can be good -- money, girls, casino or whatever. I wish he could play like this every match, but not if I’m facing him. You need to be consistent to make it in tennis, and I wish this for him," he added.

Daniil Medvedev will take on Learner Tien of the USA in the second round on Thursday, January 16.

