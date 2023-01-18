Australian Open 2023: Fans applaud injured Nadal's spirit as McDonald eliminates defending champion

Rafael Nadal's Australian Open championship defence came to an end on Wednesday when he lost to World No. 65 Mackenzie McDonald in the second round by scores of 4-6, 4-6, 5-7.

In a massive heartbreak for Rafael Nadal fans, the defending Australian Open champion was eliminated in the second round at Rod Laver Arena after losing to Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets. The American upset a hobbled Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to eliminate the top seed after two hours and 32 minutes.

Nadal pulled up in pain with what appeared to be an upper left leg injury at 4-3 in the second set as he moved to his left to pursue a forehand on the game's opening point. At 5-3, the defending champion and a physio exited the court for a medical break.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion persevered, but it was evident that his physical condition had declined as the match went on. Since losing to fellow countryman Fernando Verdasco in the first round of the 2016 Australian Open in five sets, this is Nadal's quickest elimination from a major.

McDonald, who reached the fourth round at the Australian Open in 2021, has now advanced to the third round for the second time. He defeated a Top 10 opponent for the second time (2-13) and will now face either Czech qualifier Dalibor Svrcina or 31st seed Yoshihito Nishioka.

McDonald and Nadal have only faced off once before in an ATP Head2Head match, with Nadal winning with just four games lost at Roland Garros in 2020. By breaking the lefty's serve right away, the American made it plain that this clash would be more complex from the beginning of the match.

In the match, McDonald broke Nadal's serve five times, winning the last break at 5-5 in the third set. The American passed Nadal, whose movement had been restricted, with a shovelled backhand passing shot up the line.

"I'm really happy with how I started that match," McDonald said. "I thought I was playing really well, serving great, returning well too. I was really taking it to him."

"It was actually pretty tough to stay mentally engaged a little bit there, but I found a way to just pull it out, so I'm happy," McDonald added.

Praising Nadal, the American stated, "He's an incredible champion. He's never going to give up, regardless of the situation. Closing it out against a top guy like that is always tough."

"I was trying to stay so focussed on what I was doing, and he kind of got me out of the rhythm with that. I'm happy I just kept focussing on myself in the end and got through, I got it done," he added.

"I think I've got the guns to [beat him]. I was blasting the ball, hitting really flat. Last time I played him was on Chatrier. He kicked my butt," McDonald remarked. "On a clay court it's tough to hit through, but here, I like my chances on hard. I really wanted to take it to him on a hard court. I'm happy I got that opportunity and got away with [a win]."

Nadal fans took to Twitter to applaud the champion for not giving up despite his hip injury. "As a tennis fan who has been entertained and inspired by the tennis of @RafaelNadal, I feel terribly bad for how his body doesn't keep up with that god given talent of his. No matter the outcome today, he will always be one of the GOAT's for me and an unparalleled warrior," noted one fan on the micro-blogging site.

Another added, "The 2022 champion leaves the Australian Open to a standing ovation. Let's hope it's not the last time we see Rafa Nadal on Rod Laver Arena."

"The one athlete today whose fans probably feel more physical pain than he does #Nadal," added another fan.

Here's a look at the reactions on Twitter: