Australian Open 2022: Revisiting Novak Djokovic's view on COVID-19 vaccines amid deportation down under

It is no secret that World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has not favoured getting himself vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Over the last year, while the world witnessed several COVID-19 waves owing to virus mutations, the Serbian star has time and again hit the headlines over his 'anti-vaxxer' status. Ahead of the Australian Open 2022, the defending champion has again found himself in the middle of controversy.

While Tennis Australia gave Novak Djokovic a medical exemption to participate in the Australian Open 2022, the Border Force rejected the Serbian's visa putting his participation in the first Grand Slam of the year in limbo. Djokovic has launched a court bid to stop the federal government from deporting him.

The ongoing saga boils down to the sentiment Novak Djokovic has held over COVID-19 vaccinations. Even as the world grapples to take measures to deal with the pandemic amidst the Omicron variant surge, the tennis star continues to leave the fraternity perplexed over his indifferent stance.

Explaining why he is unwilling to take the Covid-19 vaccine, Novak Djokovic, in 2020, had stated that he is not against the shot in general. However, he said he did not want to get inoculated because the virus constantly mutates, and the vaccines are not 100% effective against it.

"My issue here with vaccines is if someone is forcing me to put something in my body, which I do not want, it is unacceptable to me," the Australian Open defending champion stated.

"I am not against vaccination of any kind because who am I to speak about vaccines when there are people that have been in the field of medicine and saving lives around the world?" Djokovic remarked.

"I'm sure there are COVID-19 vaccines that have little side effects, have helped people, and helped stop the spread of some infections world over," the Serbian added.

Explaining his viewpoint against the COVID-19 vaccines, Novak Djokovic further commented that we could not expect the jab to solve our problem when the novel coronavirus mutates regularly.

Novak Djokovic had a Facebook session with several fellow Serbian athletes last year and spoke about when taking the COVID-19 shot would become mandatory for him to participate in tennis tournaments globally.

"I am opposed to COVID-19 vaccination, and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine to be able to travel. But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision," Djokovic remarked.

"I have my thoughts about the matter, and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know," the World No.1 tennis player concluded.

Fast-forwarding to 2022, being vaccinated against coronavirus is a mandate for sporting bodies worldwide. Tennis Australia (TA) had mandated that all participants at the tournament be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who are not vaccinated have to have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

Although Novak Djokovic has not publicly confirmed his current COVID-19 vaccination status, the fact remains that World No.1 has received a 'medical exemption' to participate in the Australian Open 2022. Time will tell if the defending champion will be able to take part in the Grand Slam where a win would take him past rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who are currently with him for the men's record of 20 career Grand Slam victories.