    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's medical exemption for participation draws backlash

    Novak Djokovic will be defending his singles crown at the Australian Open 2022 after earning a medical exemption. However, the same has drawn some backlash.

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's medical exemption for participation draws backlash
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Melbourne VIC, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 7:37 PM IST
    Fans will be happy to see reigning world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia defend his singles crown at the 2022 Australian Open, starting January 17. He announced that he had been granted a medical exemption for the same. It comes after Tennis Australia (TA) and the Victorian Government tightened rules by allowing only vaccinated players to participate.

    However, despite Djokovic's announcement that he has been medically exempted, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has stated that the Serbian will have to prove his exemption or be asked to fly back home. Although the organisers do not favour giving the nine-time defending champion special treatment, the Australians have been left inflamed by it.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic to defend crown after 'exemption permission' granted

    Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur told BBC that it was a fascinating decision. On the other hand, Great Britain's Jamie Murray stated that he was confident of not getting an exemption if he was unvaccinated but congratulated Djokovic on getting the job done.

    Former Australian legend Rod Level reckoned, "Yes, you're a great player, and you've performed and won so many tournaments, so it can't be physical. So, what is the problem?" In the meantime, Craig Tiley (AO CEO) told Channel 9, "We made it extra difficult for anyone applying for an application to ensure it was the right process and to make sure the medical experts deal with it independently."

    ALSO READ: New Year 2022: From ICC T20 World Cup to FIFA World Cup - Sporting events that will keep you hooked

    Australian Medical Association's former vice-president sent out a tweet, stating, "I don't care how good a tennis player he is. If he's refusing to get vaccinated, he shouldn't be allowed in. If this exemption is true, it sends an appalling message to millions seeking to reduce #COVID19Aus risk to themselves & others. #Vaccination shows respect, Novak."

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 7:37 PM IST
