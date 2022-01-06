  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic launches court bid against deportation

    Australia had earlier cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa and denied entry to the men's No.1 tennis player, adding the Serbian "failed to provide appropriate evidence" to meet entry requirements.

    Tennis Australian Open 2022 Novak Djokovic launches court bid against Australia deportation
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Australia, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    World No. 1 tennis player and defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has launched a court bid to stop the federal government from deporting him ahead of the Grand Slam tournament.

    Lawyers for the tennis star appeared in the Melbourne court on Thursday (January 6) after his visa was cancelled upon arrival in Australia, and he was sent to immigration detention at the Park Hotel in Carlton.

    Australia had earlier cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa and denied entry to the men's No.1 tennis player, adding the Serbian "failed to provide appropriate evidence" to meet entry requirements.

    Djokovic earlier said he had obtained a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination in order to play in the Australian Open 2022, which starts in less than two weeks.

    In a statement, the Australian Border Force said, "Mr Novak Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled."

    While appearing on behalf of the Serbian tennis star in the Melbourne Court, Djokovic's lawyer Nick Wood, SC, stated that he was open to discussions with Australian authorities in an attempt to find a way out for World No. 1 player to participate in the Australian Open. However, the lawyer also added that resolving the visa dispute was key to the matter.

    "As I sit here, the absence of a visa, if the cancellation decision is valid, is an insuperable obstacle to Mr Djokovic competing in the tournament," Wood argued.

    Also read: Novak Djokovic's medical exemption for participation draws backlash

    According to the Australian federal government, the approval for the visas was an automated process, and it was always up to people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status or valid exemptions on arrival. Border Force regularly turns away people who cannot meet their visa requirements.

    While thanking the border officers for doing their job, Australian PM Scott Morrison on Thursday said that rules are rules, and there are no special cases. The prime minister also said that he had protected the country from the deadly coronavirus pandemic and that, ultimately, the onus lies on travellers to adhere to the rules.

    World No.1 Novak Djokovic has expressed his desire to play at the Australian Open 2022, which is set to begin on January 17. The Serbian star has won the Grand Slam tournament nine times in the past. If Djokovic is allowed to play this year's tournament and goes on to win the Grand Slam, it would take him past rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who are currently with him for the men's record of 20 career Grand Slam victories.

    Novak Djokovic has in the past expressed anti-COVID-19 vaccination sentiments but believed that he would be allowed into Australia after a letter of support from Tennis Australia.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Pujara-Rahane comeback form to Protea's intent - Talking points from Day 3-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Pujara-Rahane comeback form to Protea's intent - Talking points from Day 3

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's medical exemption for participation draws backlash-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's medical exemption for participation draws backlash

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2022: From 80% capacity crowd to Zambia as stand-in team, here's the day's round-up-ayh

    AFCON 2021: From 80% capacity crowd to Zambia as stand-in team, here's the day's round-up

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Fans left frustrated with rain-marred Day 1; here are some of the top observations-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Talking points from Sydney Test - Fans left frustrated with rain-marred Day 1

    BAN vs NZ 2021-22, 1st Test: Bangladesh ends New Zealand's unbeaten home Test run; netizens go berserk over historic upset-ayh

    Bangladesh ends New Zealand's unbeaten home Test run; netizens go berserk over historic upset

    Recent Stories

    Bihar 84 year old man claims he received COVID 19 vaccine several times Details inside gcw

    Bihar: 84-year-old man claims he received COVID-19 vaccine several times; Details inside

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state - ADT

    Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls off Ayodhya event over COVID-19 surge in state

    Hollywood Grammy Awards 2022 postponed amidst Covid-19 scare drb

    Grammy Awards 2022 postponed amidst Covid-19 scare

    India reports sharp rise in COVID cases with 90928 new infections 56 dot 5 per cent higher than Wednesday gcw

    India reports sharp rise in COVID cases with 90,928 new infections, 56.5% higher than Wednesday

    At least 5 dead 20 hospitalised due to chemical leak in Surat gcw

    At least 5 dead, 20 hospitalised due to chemical leak in Surat

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon