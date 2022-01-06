Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic launches court bid against deportation

Australia had earlier cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa and denied entry to the men's No.1 tennis player, adding the Serbian "failed to provide appropriate evidence" to meet entry requirements.

World No. 1 tennis player and defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has launched a court bid to stop the federal government from deporting him ahead of the Grand Slam tournament.

Lawyers for the tennis star appeared in the Melbourne court on Thursday (January 6) after his visa was cancelled upon arrival in Australia, and he was sent to immigration detention at the Park Hotel in Carlton.

Djokovic earlier said he had obtained a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination in order to play in the Australian Open 2022, which starts in less than two weeks.

In a statement, the Australian Border Force said, "Mr Novak Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled."

While appearing on behalf of the Serbian tennis star in the Melbourne Court, Djokovic's lawyer Nick Wood, SC, stated that he was open to discussions with Australian authorities in an attempt to find a way out for World No. 1 player to participate in the Australian Open. However, the lawyer also added that resolving the visa dispute was key to the matter.

"As I sit here, the absence of a visa, if the cancellation decision is valid, is an insuperable obstacle to Mr Djokovic competing in the tournament," Wood argued.

According to the Australian federal government, the approval for the visas was an automated process, and it was always up to people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status or valid exemptions on arrival. Border Force regularly turns away people who cannot meet their visa requirements.

While thanking the border officers for doing their job, Australian PM Scott Morrison on Thursday said that rules are rules, and there are no special cases. The prime minister also said that he had protected the country from the deadly coronavirus pandemic and that, ultimately, the onus lies on travellers to adhere to the rules.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has expressed his desire to play at the Australian Open 2022, which is set to begin on January 17. The Serbian star has won the Grand Slam tournament nine times in the past. If Djokovic is allowed to play this year's tournament and goes on to win the Grand Slam, it would take him past rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who are currently with him for the men's record of 20 career Grand Slam victories.

Novak Djokovic has in the past expressed anti-COVID-19 vaccination sentiments but believed that he would be allowed into Australia after a letter of support from Tennis Australia.