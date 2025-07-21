The Titans' QB room just got thinner. Tennessee confirms a major update on Will Levis that reshapes their 2025 season plans.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and is officially out for the entire 2025 season, the team announced Monday.

Levis, who suffered the initial injury early last year and later aggravated it, has opted for a procedure that effectively shuts down his third NFL season before it begins. The Titans released a statement saying Levis made the decision after consultation with doctors and his representatives.

“After consulting with doctors and his representatives, Will Levis has decided to undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him for the entire 2025 season,” the team said. “We support his decision to focus on his long-term health. He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery.”

The injury initially occurred during a Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins when Levis dove for a first down. He returned briefly in Week 6 after a bye week but missed the following three games. Throughout the rest of the season, Levis’ availability remained inconsistent due to the shoulder issue.

Levis became Tennessee’s starting quarterback during his rookie year after being drafted 33rd overall in 2023. Over two seasons, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Who Will Step up in Will Levis’ Absence?

The timing of Levis' decision comes just months after Tennessee selected quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the team hasn’t formally named Ward the starter, he’s taken most of the first-team reps in the offseason and now appears set to lead the team into Week 1. The Titans open their season on September 7 at Denver.

Veterans Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle round out the quarterback room, but Levis’ absence, combined with Mason Rudolph's return to Pittsburgh in free agency, leaves the team without either of their 2024 starters.

While Levis was once seen as a possible long-term answer for the Titans at quarterback, his performance never fully solidified that role. He had opportunities down the stretch in 2023 and entered 2024 as the clear starter but struggled to take full control.

A costly interception against the Bears in Week 1 of last season, flipped mid-fall and returned for a touchdown, became a defining image of his campaign. Levis is expected to recover in time for the 2026 season, the final year of his rookie deal.