The Lions will be without a key defensive piece in 2025. Dan Campbell confirms major injury blow as training camp begins.

The Detroit Lions have suffered a major setback before the 2025 NFL season has even started. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike will miss the entire season following ACL surgery.

Onwuzurike had been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list just days before training camp. Initially, it appeared he might miss the first few weeks. But further evaluation revealed a torn ACL, ruling him out for the full campaign.

“Levi’s surgery was significant, but it needed to be done,” Campbell said. “Out of his control, but needed to be done, so he will miss the season.”

It’s another blow in what’s been a tough injury history for Onwuzurike since entering the league. Drafted in the second round in 2021, the 27-year-old has battled through serious health issues, including spinal fusion surgery that kept him sidelined for large parts of his early career.

Still, 2024 marked a strong return. Onwuzurike started in 10 of 16 games, finishing with 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a personal best of 13 quarterback hits. His performance earned him a one-year contract extension and set expectations for a key role in Detroit’s defensive front.

Now, those plans have been forced to change. Campbell acknowledged the challenge of losing a player with Onwuzurike’s experience but also pointed to depth in the squad.

“Certainly, losing Levi, that hurts, but it helps that we have got Tyleik [Williams],” Campbell said. “So we’ve got a little bit of balance here.”

Williams, a rookie defensive lineman, could see increased snaps as the team looks to fill the gap left by Onwuzurike.

The injury also comes as part of a wider concern for Detroit. Several other players have landed on the PUP list, including defensive tackles Alim McNeill and Mekhi Wingo, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, guard Miles Frazier, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and veteran left tackle Taylor Decker.

Although players on the active/PUP list can return once medically cleared, the timing raises questions ahead of preseason. The Lions now face a crucial few weeks adjusting to early disruptions on both sides of the ball.