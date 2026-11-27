Bournemouth made history by beating Celta Vigo 2-1 while playing with ten men for over an hour. The Premier League side has now secured five consecutive European victories, marking a club record of ten straight wins across all competitions.

Vigo [Spain], November 27 (ANI): Bournemouth continued their fine run in the UEFA Europa League, as the Premier League club came back from a one-goal deficit to seal a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on Thursday. Marco Rose managed side faced a strike from Iago Aspas in the 19th minute, before making their way back into the match with goals from Alvaro Rodriguez (47th minute) and Rayan (78th minute), as per ESPN. Now, Bournemouth stand as the first English club in history to win their first five European games and are only the third club to do so across all major European competitions, after Nuremberg in 1961-62 and Ararat in 1972-73. It was also a club record in terms of wins as they managed their 10th successive win across all competitions. They are in fifth place in the Premier League, with five wins, three draws and losses each, giving them 18 points. They are 10 points short of table-toppers Arsenal (28 points). Bournemouth is at the top of the Europa League points tally with their flawless run. What is even more impressive is that on Thursday, they were down to 10 men for over an hour, with Bafode Diakite getting a red card in the 23rd minute.

"We showed a lot of character," Bournemouth's Amine Adli told TNT Sports, as quoted by ESPN. "It is amazing to come back in this way and go back home with the three points." "I think it was down to the mentality of the players. From the moment we conceded the goal, and even after the red card, we always believed in ourselves." "What is fantastic is that in the dressing room, even before the coach started speaking, everybody was saying, 'we can do this.' Everyone was motivated and still believed we could turn things around," he signed off. (ANI)