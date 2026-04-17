Amidst intense heat at the Hyderabad Golf Club, Railways golfers and roommates Deepak Yadav and Gulfam Hussain share the lead on day three of the IGU Telangana Amateur Golf Championship with a cumulative score of seven-under 203.

Yadav and Hussain Share Lead Amidst Heatwave

The excessive summer heat seemed to take a toll as only five golfers returned sub-par rounds on the third day of the IGU Telangana Amateur Golf Championship at the Hyderabad Golf Club. However, Deepak Yadav and Gulfam Hussain, both employed with the Railways and roommates this week, made light of the hot weather conditions to share the lead with a cumulative three-day score of seven-under 203.

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Yadav shot a second straight three-under 67, while Hussian managed a 69 for a one-shot lead. The duo of Ranveer Mitroo (69) and Anshul Mishra (71) were tied third at six-under 204. Chandigarh's Krish Chawla, who led on the first two days, suffered a meltdown in the heat, shooting an uncharacteristic four-over 74 to slip to tied fifth spot with Shamit Dakhane (70).

Deepak Yadav's Strong Performance

Yadav, the Order of Merit leader still searching for his maiden amateur win, excelled with his ball striking and was spot-on with his approaches. He chipped to within five feet with his second shot on the fifth for his first birdie. He picked up another shot on the next hole. The 24-year-old sank a 20-footer on the eighth to go to three-under. Yadav didn't let up steam after the turn, nailing his sand wedge tee shot to four feet for another birdie. His lone blemish came on the par-16th hole, where he three-putted from 20 feet.

Hussain Stays in Contention

Hussain's lone bogey also came on a par-3. He left his 5-iron tee shot short on the 230-yard fourth hole. He chipped 11 feet past the pin and missed the downhill par putt on the lightning-quick green. The Panchkula golfer made amends for that blip with a birdie on the seventh, where he missed a hole-in-one. His other birdie came on the 12th hole. Like his roommate, Hussain is looking to end his jinx on the amateur tour.

Leaderboard After 54 Holes

Leading scores (after 54 holes): 203: Deepak Yadav (Del, 69, 67, 67), Gulfam Hussain (Har, 66, 68, 69); 204: Ranveer Mitroo (Del, 66, 69, 69), Anshul Mishra (WB, 70, 63, 71); 206: Shamit Dakhane (Mah, 67, 69, 70), Krish Chawla (65, 67, 74); 208: Arkin Patel (Mah, 71, 71, 66). (ANI)