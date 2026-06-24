Tripura CM Manik Saha launched the All Tripura Inter-District Basketball Championship 2026. He stressed sports' role in youth development, aligning with the 'Fit India' vision, and highlighted the state's focus on sports infrastructure.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday inaugurated the opening ceremony of the All Tripura Inter-District Basketball Championship 2026 at the Netaji Subhas Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC) in Agartala. The championship, which brings together talented basketball players from various districts of the state, aims to promote sporting excellence, foster healthy competition, and encourage youth participation in sports.

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'Sports Shape Disciplined Individuals': CM Saha

Addressing the gathering on Tuesday, Chief Minister Saha emphasised the importance of sports in shaping disciplined, healthy, and confident individuals. He reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and providing greater opportunities for young athletes to excel at the state, national, and international levels. The Chief Minister noted that sports play a crucial role in character building and social development and encouraged participants to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

CM Highlights 'Fit India' Vision

Speaking to ANI, CM Manik Saha said that fitness and sports are essential for the young generation, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Fit India" vision. He noted that India's large youth population is a major strength and stressed the importance of a healthy mind and body. Saha also said the government is developing sports infrastructure across Tripura, which is showing positive results. Speaking at the All-Tripura Basketball Tournament, he encouraged youth participation in sports, saying it helps improve academic performance and keeps young people away from drug addiction.

"As our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi always emphasises, we need to be fit, a 'Fit India.' This is especially crucial for our young generation (aged 18 to 35), who represent our vital human resource; India possesses 65% of the world's young human capital, a figure unmatched by any other country. Whenever the 'Mann Ki Baat' program airs, the Prime Minister invariably interacts with athletes, particularly those who have won medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, or Commonwealth Games, asking them about their success. This underscores the principle that a healthy mind resides in a healthy body," he said.

"Together, we are developing sports infrastructure across Tripura, an effort that is already yielding visible results. I am here for the All-Tripura Basketball Tournament, a three-day event. I have encouraged the children to participate; engaging in sports not only helps keep them away from the menace of drug addiction, a major challenge we are battling, but also improves their academic performance," he added.

Fostering Sports Culture in Tripura

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy was also present at the inaugural function along with other dignitaries, officials of the Sports Department, coaches, athletes, and sports enthusiasts.

The championship is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from teams representing different districts of Tripura and serve as a platform for identifying emerging basketball talent in the state.

Officials said the tournament forms part of the state's broader efforts to promote sports culture and nurture promising athletes through regular competitions and improved training facilities. (ANI)