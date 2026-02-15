Taylor Fritz defeated Marin Cilic with 22 aces to reach the Dallas Open final, where he faces Ben Shelton after Shelton’s win over Denis Shapovalov. Fritz targets his 11th career title, while Shelton seeks his fourth ATP crown.

Taylor Fritz blasted 22 aces in advancing to the ATP Dallas Open final on Saturday by defeating Croatian Marin Cilic 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3).

Top seed Fritz, ranked seventh in the world, reached his 20th career ATP final and first since last September's Japan Open.

"I did a really good job just holding serve, getting through a lot of those games," said Fritz, who never faced a break point.

"I think I generated good opportunities to grab a break on him but he played really well, served really well on all the break points."

Fritz will play for the crown on Sunday in an all-American final against ninth-ranked Ben Shelton, the second seed who ousted defending champion Denis Shapovalov of Canada 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to reach his sixth career ATP final.

"He's one of the most competitive guys I've ever met in my life," Shelton said. "When we go on the court tomorrow it's going to be absolute war and then we're going to be back to friends after."

Fritz seeks an 11th career title and first since collecting his fourth Eastbourne crown last June.

Shelton, a 23-year-old left-hander, seeks his fourth ATP title after winning the 2023 Japan Open, 2024 US Clay Court Championships and last year's Canadian Open.

Cilic, the 37-year-old from Croatia who won the 2014 US Open, fired 16 aces but also had eight double faults.

Fritz, the 2024 US Open runner-up, seized a 3-0 lead in the first tie-breaker, served back-to-back aces for a 6-3 edge and closed out the opening set with a blast up the middle for his 14th ace.

In the second tie-breaker, Fritz captured the match on his first opportunity when Cilic smacked a service return forehand long.

"Had to get it done in tie-breakers," Fritz said. "I did a good job of just playing solid points, making a ton of first serves and making him work."

- 'Like a freight train' -

In the other semi-final, Shelton rescued a break point in the 11th game when Shapovalov missed a forehand long as they battled into a deciding tie-breaker.

Shelton smashed a forehand winner to seize a 4-3 lead on Shapovalov then took two points on his serve and won two points later with another sizzling forehand, improving to 4-0 in ATP play against the Canadian.

"There wasn't a big difference," Shelton said. "I played clutch in the big points. He had a lot of chances to break serve and I came up with the goods.

"He served extremely well, played tough at the baseline. It felt like a freight train coming at you.

"Happy to get out of that one. I'm not quite sure how I did it."

Fritz and Shelton are 1-1 in their ATP rivalry, Fritz winning at Indian Wells in 2023 but losing in last year's Canada semi-finals.

"It's going to come down to serving," Fritz said.

