Procam International hosted 'An Evening of Gratitude' to celebrate the 21st Tata Mumbai Marathon. The event honoured partners and communities, highlighting a record fundraising of Rs 60.68 crore and the marathon's collective spirit and impact.

In the afterglow of a memorable 21st edition, Procam International hosted An Evening of Gratitude - a celebration of people, partnerships and communities that power the Tata Mumbai Marathon. Over two decades, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has become a meaningful public platform, bringing together purpose, participation and shared commitment at scale. The evening reflected that spirit of togetherness and acknowledged the many hands and hearts behind the movement, according to a press release.

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Voices of Support

Rahul Narvekar, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said, "The Tata Mumbai Marathon is not just an event, but a celebration of individuals and organisations who are making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. It stands as a proud reflection of society coming together - inspiring collective action, recognising selfless efforts, and reinforcing the spirit of partnership for the greater good. It also serves as a powerful reminder that when people unite with purpose, they can create lasting change across communities".

Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister of the Ministry of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Maharashtra, said, "From its early beginnings, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has grown into a powerful symbol of unity and resilience, bringing people together for a shared purpose. Today, it stands as a true festival of Mumbai - celebrated not just by the city, but embraced by participants and audiences from across India and the world."

Ritu Tawde, Mayor of Mumbai, said, "The Tata Mumbai Marathon reflects the true spirit of Mumbai as a city that believes in coming together and supporting one another. This is not just a race, but a reminder that when people work for others and stand united, the collective strength of the city becomes its greatest power."

Adrian Terron - Head, Corporate Brand and Marketing, Tata Sons, said, "At the Tata Group, we see Tata Mumbai Marathon as a powerful expression of Mumbai's collective spirit - bringing together citizens, institutions, and communities in service of something larger than themselves. An Evening of Gratitude is an opportunity to acknowledge and thank all those who make this movement possible. The remarkable growth in funds raised for charity this year is a testament to what purposeful partnerships can achieve at scale in giving back to the community, which is at the heart of our organisation's own purpose".

Ujjwal Mathur, President - India Business & Strategic Accounts - Growth Markets, TCS, said, "Since our association with the Mumbai Marathon, TCS has believed in the power of marathons to celebrate health, human connection, and shared progress. The Tata Mumbai Marathon exemplifies this belief, where data, technology and purpose come together to turn individual effort into meaningful social change, while strengthening the fabric of our communities."

Record-Breaking Philanthropy and Impact

United Way Mumbai, the event's philanthropy partner, has spearheaded the charitable platform, connecting donors and fundraisers to registered NGOs, and building the infrastructure that turns athletic effort into sustained social impact. For this edition, NGOs, corporates, and fundraisers have collectively raised Rs 60.68 crore, up from Rs 53.62 crore last year, taking the total funds raised since inception to over Rs 500 crore. This marks a significant milestone for India's largest sporting platform for philanthropy.

Fundraising Highlights - 309 participating NGOs - 12 cause categories include all United Nations Sustainable Development Goals - 194 Corporates fielded 275 Corporate teams - 1,765 Active individual fundraisers - 13,580 runners fundraised - 179 Change Runners fundraised over ₹ 2 lakh - 19 Young Leaders fundraised ₹ 1 lakh - 13 individuals, including two young leaders--Villy Doctor, Dr. Bijal Mehta, Ajay Mehta, Sadashiv Rao, Utppal Mehta, Sunit Kothari, Dr. Meera Mehta, Shaurya Banga, Shyam Jasani, Mrugank Paranjape, and Sophie Shah, raised ₹1 Crore+ in the Change Legend category.

George Aikara, CEO, United Way Mumbai, said, "What makes fundraising at the Tata Mumbai Marathon truly distinctive is the intent behind participation. People are not fundraising because they need to run - they are choosing to run because they want to support a cause they believe in. This creates a model that is open, inclusive, and deeply purpose-driven. It leads to more authentic engagement, stronger connections between nonprofits and supporters, and ultimately, more meaningful and sustained impact."

Along the way, this platform has helped redefine how philanthropy can be mobilised through sport, strengthening India's social sector, encouraging greater collaboration and structure. With a more democratic model of fundraising, it has created far-reaching avenues for corporates and CSR initiatives to participate, and at the same time inspired a new generation of young philanthropists who see giving not as an obligation, but as an opportunity to shape a more equitable future.

Shreepad Shende, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "The Tata Mumbai Marathon has emerged as a credible platform for philanthropy over a period, translating individual participation into meaningful societal impact. At IDFC FIRST Bank, Social Good is integral to how we operate, and our association with this initiative reflects the Bank's commitment to cause positive societal change. The Gratitude Awards recognise what collective action can achieve when the purpose is supported by strong partnerships and accountability."

Acknowledging the Pillars of Support

While philanthropy remains central, the successful execution of the Tata Mumbai Marathon is made possible by the support of several stakeholders who work behind the scenes. The Mumbai Police played a critical role in ensuring a safe and seamless race experience through meticulous route planning, robust security arrangements, and efficient on-ground management. Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital stood by with world-class medical support, caring for participants every step of the way. Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation continued to push the boundaries of inclusion, making the marathon more accessible to all. Media, across traditional and digital platforms, has significantly amplified the event's reach and engagement. Mid-day, carried stories far beyond the finish line - each playing a vital role in shaping the marathon's journey, while the Best Published Photo Awards underscore the importance of visual documentation in capturing the spirit of the event. Content creators such as Nelson Carvalho contribute through emotive storytelling, while run clubs act as important enablers of participation. Hyderabad Runners Society recorded the largest contingent of marathon finishers, and Striders Miles India has played a notable role in encouraging increased participation among women.

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said, "The Tata Mumbai Marathon humbly stands as proof that when sport aligns with a vision for a better society , it can reshape how cities move, give and grow. Today, we are witnessing a meaningful shift in the culture of giving and a reinforced bond with society. Run clubs and the wider ecosystem are emerging as vital enablers, nurturing participation and accelerating the growth of running as a movement, deeply connected to people and communities. Furthermore, our city and state authorities, sponsors, and the media continue to build momentum through selfless contributions. 'An Evening of Gratitude' is both a celebration of this shared journey and a reaffirmation of the path ahead."

Award Recipients

Highest fundraising NGOs

Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care - ₹ 130,250,019 * United Way Mumbai - ₹ 46,704,030 * ADHAR - ₹ 36,707,538 * Indian Cancer Society - ₹ 31,607,301 * Light of Life Trust - ₹ 29,762,549

Highest fundraising Corporate Team

Resowhiz Biz Solutions Private Limited - ₹ 2,70,78,661 for ADHAR * Diatrends Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. - ₹ 1,15,07,400 for Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care * Jasani India Pvt. Ltd. - ₹ 1,00,01,000 for Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care * Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. - ₹ 56,50,108 for ADHAR, NASEOH, War Wounded Foundation * Kadri Consultants Pvt. Ltd. - ₹ 12,04,525 for Vipla Foundation

TMM Change Legends (Individuals who raised ₹ 1 crore and above)

Villy Doctor - ₹ 2,02,47,878 for Light of Life Trust * Dr. Bijal Mehta - ₹ 2,00,14,000 for Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care * Mrugank Paranjape - ₹ 1,83,51,001 for Sewa International * Ajay Mehta - ₹ 1,82,08,919 for ADHAR * Sadashiv Rao - ₹ 1,77,00,536 for Isha Education * Utppal Mehta - ₹ 1,15,13,202 for Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care * Sunit Kothari - ₹ 1,15,07,400 for Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care * Dr. Meera Mehta - ₹ 1,14,14,500 for Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care * Shyam Jasani - ₹ 1,00,01,000 for Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care

Change Icons (Individuals who raised between ₹ 50,00,000 to ₹ 99,99,999)

Samson Wilson - ₹ 50,48,010 for ADHAR * Lijo Velliyamkandathil - ₹ 50,39,109 for Karunya Trust

Change Champions (Individuals who raised between ₹ 25,00,000 to ₹ 49,99,000)

Rakesh Palakurti - ₹ 41,60,910 for Isha Education * Naveenchandra Hegde - ₹ 37,99,968 for Tapasya Foundation * Rajesh Unarkat - ₹ 35,28,356 for ADHAR * Dr. Nirmal Surya - ₹ 32,11,401 for Epilepsy Foundation * Sudhanshu Vats - ₹ 32,07,500 for The Akanksha Foundation * Reshma Jain - ₹ 31,12,014 for Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care * Vivek Kudva - ₹ 30,01,506 for United Way Mumbai * Neeraj Sanghi - ₹ 28,55,500 for Isha Education, Missing Link Trust * Shahin Bacha - ₹ 25,80,552 for ALERT-INDIA and Vasantha Memorial Trust * Sudhir Shenoy - ₹ 25,54,500 for Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation

Young Leaders (Individuals below 21 years of age who raised a minimum of ₹ 1,00,000)

Shaurya Banga - ₹ 1,01,01,202 (also a Change Legend for OSCAR Foundation) * Sophie Shah - ₹ 1,00,00,000 (also a Change Legend for Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care) * Anyssa Kothari - ₹ 25,50,000 (also a Change Champion for Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care) * Anaisha Talsania - ₹ 25,00,001 (also a Change Champion for Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care)

Special Recognition Awards

SIR H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital for its Outstanding Race Day Medical Support * The Mumbai Police for its Outstanding Public Service * Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation for Advancing Inclusion through the Tata Mumbai Marathon * Mid-day for its Outstanding Editorial Contribution * Nelson Carvalho, Best Digital Content Creator on Social Media * Hyderabad Runners Society for the Run Club with the Most Full Marathon participants * Striders Miles India, the Run Club with the Most Women participants (in timed categories) * Best Published Photograph Awards: * Winner-Sanjay Hadkar (Maharashtra Times) 1st Runner up - Satej Shinde (Mid-Day) 2nd Runner up - Arun Patil (Prahaar).