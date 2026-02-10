Washington Sundar has joined the Indian T20 squad ahead of their match against Namibia. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also gave positive updates on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and Abhishek Sharma's health, while praising Suryakumar Yadav.

Player and Fitness Updates

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Washington Sundar has joined the Indian squad ahead of their second group-stage fixture against Namibia on February 12. Speaking to the media at a pre-match press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, Doeschate also provided updates on key players, including Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and Abhishek Sharma's health status.

"Sundar joined the team yesterday, and he will train with the squad today. As for Abhishek, he's dealing with a tummy issue, but we are hopeful that he'll be fit in time for the match against Namibia," Doeschate revealed. He added, "Bumrah has been bowling after a 10-day break, and he's feeling a lot better. He's moving well and will bowl again today."

Praise for Captain Suryakumar

Reflecting on India's recent win over the USA, Doeschate praised Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning performance. "Thankfully, our captain came good. He's had an indifferent time over the past year, but that's why he's surrounded by good people. His leadership and consistency are evident in the way he played and rescued the team last week," said India's assistant coach.

In their first Group A fixture, the Indian team defeated the USA by 29 runs, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav remaining unbeaten on 84 from 49 balls.

Spotlight on Team's Professionals

The assistant coach also spoke highly of the team's mystery spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, drawing from his long-standing relationship with the bowler from their Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) days. "Varun is a true professional. His work ethic is exceptional. Even if he bowls just 12 balls in a match, you can be certain he'll be putting in 12 more after the game," said Doeschate. " He's always looking to improve and has been working on some new deliveries. His commitment to his craft is something we really value."

Doeschate also lauded Mohammad Siraj, who has been added to the squad just days before the start of the tournament. "Siraj is a fantastic asset. He's always given his best, especially in the longer formats. To jump on a plane just two days after bowling 40 overs in a Ranji Trophy match, with no sign of tiredness, and then deliver when asked - that's the level of professionalism we see from him," Doeschate said, highlighting Siraj's remarkable work ethic and adaptability.

India's Upcoming Fixtures

Men in Blue are in Delhi and will play Namibia on February 12. They are then scheduled to play the much-anticipated World Cup match against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15, before travelling to Ahmedabad for their final group-stage clash against the Netherlands on February 18.

Team India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh. (ANI)