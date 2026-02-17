India's Super 8 opponents for the T20 World Cup 2026 are confirmed. The Men in Blue will face South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team will first play their final group match against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.

India's Super 8 Stage Confirmed

As Zimbabwe became the latest team to advance to the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after their match against Ireland in Pallekele was washed out on Tuesday, India's opponents for the next stage are confirmed. The defending champions are now placed alongside Zimbabwe, the West Indies, and last season's runners-up, South Africa.

India will take on South Africa on February 22 in Ahmedabad, then move on to Chennai, where they will lock horns with Zimbabwe, and then conclude their Super 8 stage in Kolkata, where they will clash with the West Indies.

Road to Super 8: Final Group Match

India advanced to the Super 8 stage after beating arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday by 61 runs. India currently tops Group A with three wins out of their three matches.

India will play their final group stage match against the Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The two countries have faced each other only once before in T20 Internationals, with India winning the 2022 T20 World Cup clash in Sydney.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will be eyeing their fourth consecutive win after defeating the USA, Namibia, and Pakistan. The Netherlands' loss to Pakistan and a massive defeat to the USA realistically ended their hopes of qualifying for the Super 8. Scott Edwards' side have only a win over Namibia to show for their efforts.

Team Squads

India Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Netherlands Squad

Scott Edwards (C), Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen, Noah Croes, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten. (ANI)