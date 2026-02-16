England eliminated Italy from the T20 World Cup 2026 with a 24-run win. Will Jacks' unbeaten 53 helped England post 203. Despite a valiant chase led by Ben Manenti (60) and a record 13 sixes, Italy were restricted to 178/5.

'We Knew England Would Come Hard': Harry Manenti

Italy were eliminated from the race of Super Eights of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after losing to England by 24 runs in match 29 of the tournament held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. The Harry Brook-led England opted to bat first after winning the toss and set a big target of 203 runs for the fellow European side. Then they successfully defended the target and won the match. Italy hit 13 sixes while batting, which is the most by an Associate team against a full-member nation in a T20 WC innings.

During the post-match presentation, Italy skipper Harry Manenti said, "I think we always knew that England were going to come hard, and that's how they play their cricket, and it's entertaining. But we knew if we could try and take wickets throughout the start of that game, we're always in it for the middle and the back end."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jacks' Blitz Powers England Past 200

Phil Salt (28 off 15 balls) gave England a blazing start, but Jos Buttler failed to score big again and made just three runs before giving his wicket to Grant Stewart. Jacob Bethell (23 off 20 balls) and Tom Banton (30 off 21 balls) contributed well with the bat. Sam Curran hit a couple of sixes and made 25 runs. Coming to bat at number 7, Will Jacks made an unbeaten 53 off just 22 balls, which helped England cross the 200-run mark.

Stewart and Crishan Kalugamage took a couple of wickets each as JJ Smuts, Ali Hasan and Ben Manenti shared one wicket each among them.

Spirited Italy Fall Short Despite Record Sixes

Chasing 203 runs, Italy were struck by two wickets in the first over when Jofra Archer dismissed Anthony Mosca and JJ Smuts for a duck. Italian captain Manenti made just 12 runs off 11 balls before losing his wicket to Jamie Overton. His brother Ben Manenti (60 off 25 balls, with four 4s and six 6s) added 92 runs for the fourth wicket with Justin Mosca (43 off 32 balls, with the help of seven fours).

Harry Manenti on Brother Ben's 'Impressive' Innings

On his brother Ben, the Italian skipper, said, "That was an impressive inning. We lost a few early, and for him to come out and just strike the ball from the get-go, really put the pressure on England. And if you see that towards the back end, Grant Stewart did the same thing when he came out. And it shows that when you get a little partnership together and put some pressure on, then anything can happen."

Stewart's quick 45 runs in just 23 balls kept the Italian side in the fray, but the English side displayed brilliant death over skills to halt them at 178 runs in 20 overs.

Will Jacks Named Player of the Match

Will Jacks was named Player of the Match for his match-winning performance.

Italy will play their last group-stage match against the West Indies on Thursday at the same venue.