West Indies defeated England by 30 runs in the T20 World Cup. Sherfane Rutherford's 76* and Jason Holder's 33 powered WI to 196/6. Gudakesh Motie (3/33) and Roston Chase (2/29) then derailed England's chase, restricting them to 166.

West Indies registered a 30-run victory over England in a high-octane ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Crucial contributions from Sherfane Rutherford and Jason Holder with the bat, and incisive bowling from Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase helped the Windies to secure a convincing win.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chasing 197, England's chase faltered in the middle overs despite a brisk start, allowing the Windies to claim their second consecutive win in the tournament.

Rutherford, Holder Power Windies to 196

Coming to the match, England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to field first. After openers Shai Hope and Brandon King were back inside the first two overs, the West Indies batting line-up contributed with crucial scores to take the team to 196/6 in 20 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer (23) and Roston Chase (34) gave the West Indies some momentum with a 47-run stand in 28 balls, taking them to 55/3 in the powerplay.

Sherfane Rutherford slammed five sixes and two fours for a timely half-century. He struck seven sixes and two fours during an unbeaten 76, and knit important partnerships with Powell (51 for the fifth wicket) and Jason Holder (61 for the sixth wicket).

Jason Holder then shifted his gears when he hammered three towering sixes off all-rounder Sam Curran in the 17th over. Holder's 33 off just 17 balls helped West Indies grab 54 runs in the last four overs as they crossed the 190-run mark.

For England, Jofra Archer (1/48) and Sam Curran (1/36) scalped one wicket each. Jamie Overton (2/33) and Adil Rashid (2/16) were also among the wicket takers.

England Falter in 197-Run Chase

Chasing 197, opener Phil Salt got England to a blistering start. The right-handed batter hammered 24 runs off Jason Holder's second over. However, during the fourth over, Romario Shepherd removed dangerous Salt for 30 off 14 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes.

Jacob Bethell joined Jos Buttler on the crease and continued with a flurry of boundaries. England reached 67/1 after the end of the power play.

Spinners Derail England's Chase

Spinners Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie provided the dream start in the middle overs for the West Indies. Chase dismissed Buttler for 21 runs, and Motie took the wicket of Banton in consecutive overs after the power play.

Skipper Harry Brook (17) came into the middle to support Bethell (33), who was removed by Motie's brilliant spin as England slipped to 131/5 after the end of the 14th over.

In the very next over, Chase joined Motie by trapping Will Jacks plumb to leave England reeling at 134/6.

Towards the end, Sam Curran hit an unbeaten 30 off 43 runs, but England were bundled out for 166 runs and lost the contest by 30 runs to register their second consecutive win in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

For the West Indies, Gudakesh Motie (3/33) and Roston Chase (2/29) were among the wicket takers. (ANI)