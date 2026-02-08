Ireland's Lorcan Tucker says the team must 'start the tournament pretty hot' for the T20 World Cup, citing early clashes against 'big teams' Sri Lanka and Australia in Group B. He adds that the team feels well-prepared for the challenge.

T20 WC: Must start hot against big teams, says Tucker

Ireland wicket-keeper batter Lorcan Tucker said that the team will have to start the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high and that they can not be complacent, ahead of their first clash against co-hosts Sri Lanka on Sunday. Ireland, who are slotted into Group B with Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe, will play their first match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Lorcan Tucker noted that the Group they are placed in includes two major teams, Sri Lanka and Australia, and that Ireland will have to play well right from the start. "I think we know that we have to start the tournament pretty hot. We've got two big games against the two big teams in our group straight away, so I suppose we can't take any liberties in that sense. We know we have to show up tomorrow and play well and hopefully win one of these first two games," he said.

'We feel well prepared'

Lorcan further mentioned the team feels well prepared after two strong weeks in Dubai, including five matches against Italy. He praised the facilities, stating that the Premadasa pitch looks in great condition, and added that the squad is excited for the match. "(On Ireland's training ahead of the T20 WC) I think pretty well. We had two good weeks in Dubai before this, I think leading into it, so we feel like we've had enough cricket. We had five games against Italy in the UAE. We've had a nice week here, I think the weather's been a bit mixed. We've noticed there's been a fair bit of rain around, but I think we've still been able to get a lot of work done. The facilities have been very good, so we've been fortunate in that sense. First day at the Premadasa here, the ground looks in great shape, so I think everyone's pretty excited for tomorrow," he added. (ANI)